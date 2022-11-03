Mobile Meals volunteers taking high gas prices in stride

Driving is an integral part of what Mobile Meals does everyday. The non-profit relies on volunteers to serve the community.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Driving is a big part of a local non-profit's day. Mobile Meals gets food to 500 people in our community who are homebound.

The social-services agency relies on volunteers to make those deliveries.

Thankfully, at the start of the pandemic, Mobile Meals reduced deliveries to twice a week.

Right now, volunteers haven't spoken up about rising gas prices. However, the non-profit says it does impact the over-all budget.

"We're probably going to see a difference with our vehicles, our drivers who are out delivering because we do dailies, inner city mostly, but we also do weeklies that go way out. We go out to Port Clinton, we go up to Michigan, we go out to Fulton County. So it's going to impact our budget for sure," Carolyn Fox with Mobile Meals of Toledo said.

For the first time since early 2020, Mobile Meals is able to host orientations to bring on new volunteers and they say they need them!

