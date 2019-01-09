Those looking to help those in Midland and Odessa in the wake of Saturday's shooting can offer support in a number of ways.

Blood donations

Vitalant West Texas has shipped out 54 units of O positive blood to help with the shooting, but blood is still needed for both the shooting and the impact of Hurrican Dorian. Platelets are particularly needed.

Medical Center Hospital is reporting blood supply for them is okay as of Saturday night.

The Midland Vitalant center will be open on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those wishing to donate (4706 N Midkiff Rd #20, Midland, TX 79705).

Funeral services

Perches Funeral Home and will be offering free funeral services for the victims of shootings. For details call 432-272-030.

American Heritage Funeral Homes will also be offering free funerals. You can contact 432-563-9767.

Counseling services

Healing Through Hope is offering services for those in need of support. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday and Monday for those who need to talk.

This article will be updated as we get more information. If you know of a way to help the victims email us at news@newswest9.com.

