TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a one-stop-shop for family fun this weekend. The Maumee Summer Fair kicked off Friday and is bringing food, inflatables, live music and more to the area for the 42nd year.

"You see the streets are all lined up and down this is just a great area to live,” said Lee Nuhfer, owner of PizzAroma in Maumee. “Everybody knows in town that Maumee is a great area to live in."

It was a successful kick off to the Maumee Summer Fair.

"This place is amazing," said Adisyn, a four-year-old at the event.

Hundreds showed up to grab classic Maumee food and even share some special family time.

"There's something here for everyone,” said Mike Dibling, chairperson of the 42nd Maumee Summer Fair. “There's kid’s areas, there's car shows, there's food, beer there's just a lot of things and I think this community just kind of grasps it and comes back every year."

Several say they show up year after year because of the Taste of Maumee. It’s a row of food you can find across the city, some even local family owned businesses like PizzAroma.

"It's not about the money for us it's just about meeting the people and them seeing who we are," said Lee Nuhfer, owner of PizzAroma.

The taste of Maumee has food for about everyone’s taste buds from ice cream, to corn on the cob, tacos and more.

When WTOL asked how the food was, the answer was simple for some and others are making plans after seeing all their options.

"Oh it's totally awesome,” said Brett Smith of Toledo.

“Yeah and now I am going to get what he got, " added Brandi Sharlow.

But just like the food, the inflatables were a big hit too.

"We have to go up there and then we going to slide down,” said Jasmyn, 5, of Toledo.

“Are you scared,” questioned another. “I am not scared,” said her cousin Adisyn.

These cousins weren't lying. They slid fast and came out jumping from the two story slide.

This joy is what the summer fair is all about and organizers say they want to keep that up and have worked with the Maumee Police Department to ensure a safe and fun weekend. They have extra patrols scheduled in the area and even bike patrols.

The Maumee Summer Fair opens at 9 a.m/ Saturday with a craft show, entertainment and more and wraps up at midnight.

If you want to see what bands are playing, what types of vendors will be at the fair and more you can click here.