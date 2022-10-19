'We can't do this without you': Toledo campaign to recruit landlords, provide affordable housing

The program hopes to recruit landlords by providing monetary and managerial assistance to combat the housing crisis.

In the face of an "unprecedented affordable housing crisis," the city of Toledo, Lucas County, and Lucas Metropolitan Housing (LMH) created a campaign to recruit landlords and provide more affordable housing in the Toledo Metropolitan Area.

On Wednesday, LMH and city officials held a press event and symposium called "We can't do this without you," calling on landlords across the city to participate in a new program that will expand affordable housing in the Greater Toledo area.

Using a $75,000 grant from the Lucas County Board of Commissioners, LMH officials hope to expand the Housing Choice Voucher program (HCV) and provide an additional 200 affordable housing units and add 25 landlords by March 2023. HCV offers housing opportunities to low-income and extremely low-income households in Greater Toledo.

“The affordable housing crisis is not unique to Lucas County — it’s a problem throughout the entire nation,” Lucas County Commissioner Peter Gerken said during a press event Wednesday morning.

A recent city-commissioned report found there is a shortage of 12,705 units for low income households. Currently, there are approximately 5,000 landlords in Lucas County and nearly 1,200 of them take part in the HCV program; LMH officials say their goal is to grow that number.

“Building on our existing partnerships with landlords and enlisting new landlords to work with us will benefit them financially while opening more affordable housing opportunities across Greater Toledo," LMH president and CEO Cintron Vega said in a press event for the program.

To attract landlords, LMH launched a Landlord Incentive and Mitigation Program, which seeks to alleviate some of the burdens which may otherwise discourage prospective landlords.

In addition to a sign-on bonus, landlords who choose to partner with LMH will have the opportunity to receive monetary reimbursement for tenant move-out damages beyond normal wear and tear.

Other benefits include:

Guaranteed payment of LMH's portion of rents

Free promotional listings of properties

Free inspections by LMH staff as required by federal regulations and assistance with property compliance

Access to the new LMH Landlord Portal that provides landlords with important information, including direct deposit statements and inspection schedules and results.

During Wednesday's symposium, organizers also sought to dispel common misconceptions about LMH partnerships. According to Sena Mourad Friedman with the Fair Housing Center, many myths about "problem tenants" are not true.

"...Housing choice voucher tenants are typically long term tenants, living in the unit seven to eight years on average," Friedman said. "There are no documented statistics showing that housing choice voucher participants are more likely to damage units or not pay rent than the non-voucher choice housing tenants."

For landlords interested in the program, click here.

