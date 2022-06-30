Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition raises awareness, funds for survivors

The "Give True Freedom this Independence Day" fundraising event will be on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at the TolHouse Private Club.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition will host a community call to action to raise awareness of and funds for anti-human trafficking efforts on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at the TolHouse Private Club.

The event will feature keynote speakers, a silent auction and a cash bar and refreshments as part of the fundraising goal for the event.

Tickets are $25 and can be bought at the door or online. and all of the funds raised will enable the organization to continue the important work of identifying and providing comprehensive health and social services and helping survivors to realize the freedom they deserve.

The University of Toledo's Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute Executive Director Dr. Celia Williamson said the freedom many Americans will celebrate this Fourth of July weekend may not be possible for victims of human trafficking.

“They can’t walk off the job and they might be paid very little or nothing at all, so when we think of independence, we think of freedom and how much we enjoy it," she said. "This is the day to also remember there are others in our very community that will not enjoy their Independence Day today, the Fourth of July or the rest of the year without our support and our intervention."