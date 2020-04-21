TOLEDO, Ohio — With needs growing due to the coronavirus epidemic, St. Ursula Academy and St. John's Jesuit are joining together to collect donations during this time.

The schools are asking for canned goods and non-perishable food items, particularly canned fruits and vegetables.

All donations will go to support the SeaGate Food Bank and Mareda Center in downtown Toledo.

The community-wide collection drive will take place Tuesday, April 21 through Friday, April 24.

Donations can be dropped off at either of the schools on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Social-distancing will be enforced.

St. Ursula Academy is located at 4025 Indian Road and St. John’s Jesuit is located at 5901 Airport Highway.

