TOLEDO, Ohio — With May being nationally recognized as "Mental Health Awareness" month, it's only fitting that local artists in the city are joining forces to organize and perform at the Positive Mental Awareness show this Saturday.

The hope is to shine light on how the benefits and lasting effects of a positive mental attitude (PMA) can have on individuals and the community as a whole.

Organizer Chris Callaghan says PMA means to train the brain to see the bright side in all situations even if the life lessons are hard to swallow.

"Artists as a whole take this pain and difficulty and turn it into something beautiful," said Callaghan.

All of the event's proceeds will go to the "Delroy Chance Angel Wings Foundation."

The foundation was created in honor of former Central Catholic football player, Delroy Chance, who died unexpectedly last year during a trip to Florida.

Chance is remembered as a positive and impactful member to the Toledo community as he influenced the youth by serving as a coach to multiple football teams across the city.

To continue his legacy, the Angel Wing Foundation aims to uplift Toledo youth as he once did.

Doors open at 9 p.m. at the Ottawa Tavern this Saturday and the show will start shortly after.

Pizza and drinks will be sold to those who attend.

Pre-sale tickets are $. Tickets at the door will be sold at $7 for those over 21 and $8 for anyone who is younger.

Below is the list of artists expected to showcase at the event:

- C-Fifth

- DJ Insession

- YP Mar

- Zaza Beatx

- Zak Nevers

- King Jeshua

- Rocky Duh

- Free Range

- Hollywood

- Crook Dat V

- Sound Of Music Collective