Lenawee County veterans may be eligible for COVID assistance

Department of Veterans Affairs working with Meijer to supply food vouchers.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Veterans in Lenawee County affected by the COVID pandemic and Michigan's state of emergency may be eligible for temporary assistance.

The Lenawee County Department of Veterans Affairs is participating in the MVAA/CVSF Meijer Voucher program to make sure veterans have groceries. The agencies are working to provide vouchers good for food, paper supplies, cleaning and health products, and pet food.

Veterans must complete an application provided by the Lenawee County Department of Veterans Affairs. Proof of military service is required, along with a narrative about how the pandemic has affected you.