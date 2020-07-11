People decorated a statue dedicated to women who fought for the right to vote, after officials announced Kamala Harris would become the first woman Vice President.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soon after officials announced that Joe Biden would become the 46th President of the U.S. and Kamala Harris was the Vice-President-elect on Saturday, people flocked to the Tennessee Woman Suffrage Memorial.

Harris will become the first Black woman elected as U.S. Vice President. The 56-year-old California senator, also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will be sworn in alongside Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

The memorial in Market Square commemorates Lizzie Crozier French, Anne Dallas Dudley and Elizabeth Avery Meriwether. They were suffragists who fought for the passage of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote in 1920.

People decorated the memorial with flowers and signs. One sign said "thankful for strong women! 100+ years."