Ivy-league grads return home with a story to tell

The non-profit 'thinkhub' called 'Midstory' provides a style and a narrative that few local media outlets can offer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There have been efforts to prevent brain drain in Toledo for years. That's the idea that some of the area's best and brightest leave and go to bigger cities. But, WTOL 11 found some of the standouts who are back and are doing what they can to make their mark.

This week on "Leading Edge" WTOL 11 News anchor Jeff Smith sits down with Samuel Chang and Logan Sander. The two Toledo-area natives both graduated from Princeton, and they came back home to found "Midstory."

They call it a "think hub" that progresses the narrative of the Midwest by incubating bright, diverse and interdisciplinary thinkers to exchange ideas and envision the future of our region through multimedia storytelling and solutions-oriented research since its founding in 2018." And on the website, their team of writers and contributors tell stories of the Midwest with a special focus on the Glass City.

Midstory's online articles touch on city infrastructure, public health, education, the environment, and many other pressing topics. Their web designers immerse the reader in an interactive data-sharing They share audio and video podcasts. And, its founders seek out opportunities to present information through presentations and talks.

"A lot of my friends, still to this day, ask me why I returned back to the Midwest, specifically Toledo, Ohio of all places,” says Samuel Chang. “I always tell them, for me, it's my home, it's what got me out there in the first place, and I do owe this community a voice.”

Join us Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. as we discuss their data on why we succeed as a region, and where we fall short. Plus, former Lucas County Commissioner Gary Byers, and former WTOL 11 anchor, Bill Hormann, discuss why our city, county and state leaders might want to listen up and hear what Midstory has to say.