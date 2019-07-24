Thursday, July 25
- Jazz in the Garden | Toledo Botanical Gardens | 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
- Cakewalkin' Jass Band
- $10 general admission (cash only at the gate)
- $5 Metroparks members (each - 2 people per card)
- Children 12 and under are free
- Handicap only at Elmer Entrance
- Main parking at Bancroft Entrance
- Food
- A barbecue vendor will be on grounds for food purchase
- Bakery goods for sale on grounds
- Guests may bring their own food and beverages
- Guests are encouraged to bring chairs (due to wet turf, some concerts may be on concrete)
- The Garden closes at 3:00 pm the day of concert and re-opens at 5:30 pm
- No pets allowed in the Garden. No bicycles allowed in the Garden.
Friday, July 26
En Vogue & Kid N' Play | Promenade Park | 6 p.m.
- This Friday the ProMedica Concert Series welcomes some R&B to
- Promenade Park! Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, The
- Huntington Center box office or night of show at the gate if still available.
- General admission tickets are $15 pre-sale
- $20 at the gate on the day of the show.
- Lawn chairs and blankets permitted for general admission tickets.
- VIP tickets are $45 dollars.
- Front of stage seating (no lawn chairs or blankets permitted)
- Exclusive VIP cash bar
- Exclusive VIP restrooms
- Gates open at 5 p.m.
- First act on at 6:15 p.m.
- All ages event – must purchase tickets for ages over 2 years old.
- No outside food and beverage or coolers allowed. Beer, wine, water, pop and food will be available for purchase.
- Craft at the Quarry | Centennial Quarry | 7 p.m.
- Ten plus craft breweries
- *Must be 21 or older*
- Tickets:
- $25 Pre-sale (service fee on etix)
- $35 GA ticket to include 20 samples
- $15 Designated Driver
- Entertainment provided by: Caveman and Ryan
- Presale tickets available at Etix.com
- Presale tickets will not be available for purchase the day of the event.
- It's Friday: Quick Trio | Toledo Museum of Art | 6:30 p.m.
- Pull up a chair (or bring your own) and enjoy the summer evening with a cool drink, delicious small plate edibles, and an eclectic array of music.
- In case of rain, concerts aren’t canceled but simply move inside! This week will feature original jazz music by Quick Trio.
- Star Struck: Deep Sky Objects | Bend View Metropark | 9:30 - 11 p.m.
- Gaze into the great beyond above as an informed observer.
Metroparks offers you the chance to explore the night sky with a naturalist so you can discover the science and stories surrounding celestial bodies.
- Program opportunities include stargazing, meteor shower viewing, moon viewing, telescope viewing, and more!
- Escape from the light pollution of the big city and explore the night sky with amateur astronomer John Starr and Metroparks naturalists.
- Discover the stories in the stars as we constellation hop around the night sky, and explore the science of the stars as we view galaxies, nebulae, and other deep sky objects through a telescope.
- Bring a camp chair and insect repellent (optional) and dress for the weather. Free, Reservations, Code 304305101
- Call 419-407-9700 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.to register
- Must register all participants
- Dogs are not permitted
Saturday, July 27
- Blues, Brews & Brats: Waterville Music Festival | Third Street Cigar | 6 p.m.
- Third Street Cigar invites you to the annual Waterville music festival.
- If you think last year was great, wait till this year.
- This year's lineup:
- Opening act: Pat Lewandowksi
- Tommy Castro & The Painkillers
- Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
- The Good, The Bad & The Blues.
- Tickets:
- $10 Available day of the show (all tickets General Admission)
- Food and beverage vendors. Bring a chair
- The Lone Wolf Hippies | The Pub | 6:30 p.m.
- Lone Wolf Hippies playing some hand picked classics and originals.
- Dave Morris- Upright Bass, Vocals
- Mark Sentle- Drums, Vocals
- Shane Piasecki- Guitar, Vocals
- Toledo Night Market | Toledo Farmers' Market | 6 p.m.
- This open-air market will be a spectacular evening of lights, food, drinks and live music.
- Showcasing local vendors selling assorted foods, diverse variety of handmade items, art, jewelry & more!
- Tickets:
- $5 Admission
- $3 Military & 55+
- Kids 12 and under free
- Includes FREE parking!
- This event is rain or shine and has covered space.
- NOT AFFILIATED WITH FARMERS MARKET
- Caveman & Ryan will provide live music during the market and Earnest Brew Works will be on tap!
- You must purchase tickets at a ticket table before heading to the drink station. Cash is preferred and a quicker transaction.
- Created to engage the community and support those who benefit from our services.
- Part of the proceeds go to local charities
- Swingmania All Stars with Greg Harrington | Brandywine | 7 p.m.
- Ace trumpeter Gregory Harrington will join Swingmania at this classy venue for an OPEN dance party
- Vocals by Toledo favorite Dan Welch
- Please stop out and join us for a fun evening of dancing and socializing
- $5 cover
- Christmas in July Double Feature | The Shops at Fallen Timbers | 9 p.m.
- Get your into the Christmas spirit and put on your best Ugly Christmas sweater and watch two holiday favorites:
- The Grinch - 9 p.m.
- Elf - 11 a.m.
Sunday, July 28
- First Annual Food Truck Festival | Uptown Green | 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- First annual food truck festival
- Lots of good food, good vibes, games, music and MORE
- Email foodtruckfestival2019@yahoo.com for all questions and inquiries
- FREE TO THE COMMUNITY
- Pups on the Patio | Backyard BBQ & Booze | 1 - 4 p.m.
- Come join us for lunch, drinks, fun... and PUPS!!
- Bring your pup to the Backyard BBQ & Booze patio and support The Compassionate Village!
- 50/50 and Raffle prizes!
- Suggested entrance donation of $10 will include item raffle tickets!
- 10% of food sales will be donated back to The Compassionate Village, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal rescue.
- We hope to see you (and your pup) there!!