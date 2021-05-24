Hindu Temple of Toledo collecting donations to help India battle COVID-19 crisis

The money will be sent to a non-profit based in India, which will then buy and distribute much-needed oxygen and other medical supplies.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — As India reports more than 300,000 coronavirus-related deaths, the Toledo community is stepping up to help.

The Hindu Temple of Toledo is partnering with Vibha, a non-profit based in India collecting donations to help the country facing a shortage of everything as cases continue to skyrocket.

The money will allow Vibha to purchase oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies.

Rajesh Laungani, chairperson of the board of the Hindu Temple of Toledo, said they're positive this is the best non-profit to help India.

"They switched focus to COVID-19 relief efforts and they had already procured a large number of these oxygen concentrators that we were trying to help, and they just needed money to pay for it and get that distributed out," said Laungani.

If you would like to donate to India, you can do so at this link.

The Hindu Temple of Toledo will continue to post updates to their Facebook page here.