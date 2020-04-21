SYLVANIA, Ohio — The creative ways people are finding to help doctors and nurses keep pouring in. Highland Elementary is no exception. Each grade has adopted a hospital this week as part of a bigger challenge.

April is known for being the month of the Masters tournament. Since we can’t enjoy the sights and sounds of Augusta right now, the kids here at Highland Elementary are taking part in their own Masters. Each hole is a different activity.

“Mr. Swaggerty’s videos are amazing. It makes you feel like you are at the Masters with the music and background. It gives everyone something to look forward to.” Said 4th grade math teacher Shelly Irwin.

Highland’s Principal, Steve Swaggerty is a big sports guy. Creating this competition to keep kids connected while at home. They’re on hole 4 right now which benefits our local hospitals. Now through Wednesday at 8 o’clock kids drop of snacks and cards.

“Each grade has adopted one of the local medical facilities. The goal is to say thank you. The staff is putting their lives on the line so we hope this is a lot of little things that add up to one big thank you.” Said Steve Swaggerty.

The class that donates the most will earn points for this hole. Teaching kids the importance of giving back.

“What I like best about it is it’s a win-win. It’s a win for people out on the front lines. Its also a win for the kids to show their support as well. They are learning empathy and how to appreciate others.” Said Irwin.

Mrs. Irwin’s 4th graders are in the lead right now, but from the looks of the boxes, it’s still anyone’s game.