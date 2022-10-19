'Shatter' a world record with Imagination Station

The museum will attempt to break a world record by collecting 2.5 tons of recyclable glass bottles on Nov. 5.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Imagination Station will attempt to "shatter" a Guinness World Record on Nov. 5, and they're asking Glass City residents to help out.

To commemorate the International Year of Glass and help out the environment with a recycling initiative, Imagination Station is making an official world record attempt to collect two-and-a-half tons of recyclable glass bottles in one hour. To collect this colossal amount of glass, officials with Imagination Station are asking Toledo-area residents to start collecting glass ahead of the record attempt.

On Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to noon, Imagination Station will accept the collections from community members in a drive-through drop off. Imagination Station will only accept glass bottles; items like jars are not allowed.

Busy on Nov. 5? You can still contribute to the record-breaking attempt. There are nine early drop off locations at public institutions where community members can bring their glass bottles:

Toledo Lucas County Public Library

Heatherdowns Branch

Reynolds Corner Branch

King Road Branch

Maumee Branch

Metroparks Toledo

Swan Creek Metropark

Sidecut Metropark

Pearson Metropark

Oak Openings Metropark

According to a press release from Imagination Station, the donated bottles will be recycled to make new glass bottles, or "downcycled" into sand. Glass is 100% recyclable and can be endlessly recycled without loss of quality.

Why this record? Apart from Toledo's rich glass past and present, representatives from Imagination Station wanted to highlight the importance of recycling materials.

"The record attempt captures what we want to do," Lori Hauser, Imagination Station CEO said in a press release. "Help people understand litter reduction, keep 2.5 tons of glass out of our landfills and we get to involve the community because we need the bottles they're collecting to break the record."