GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — The Grand Rapids Swimming Pool Board is planning to open their public pool for the summer, but it's waiting on the go-ahead from Dr. Amy Acton, the Director of the Ohio Department of Health.

The pool board is a nonprofit organization comprised of 7 members. The community pool requires $40,000 a year to operate and half of the funds come from gate passes and swim lessons. The other half for operating costs, upkeep and repair are gathered through fundraisers and donations.

Shaun Downey, president of the board, said that their normal set-up at the public pool may be different this summer, including lower attendance levels or operating at half-capacity.

Even if their two biggest fundraisers, the Bowling Green Tractor Pull and the village's Apple Butter Festival were to be canceled, Downey said they'd still be able to run the pool should they open.

"We've been very fortunate to have a lot of businesses to give us donations and stuff in years past to where we got reserves built up right now to get through it," Downey said.

If the board can't open the pool by mid-June, then they hope to open in July.

Ben Batey, Health Commissioner for the Wood County Health Department, said that social distancing at community pools is possible with the right plan.

"Spacing people apart appropriately, the staff there wearing masks or asking for more frequent cleaning of surfaces," he said.

