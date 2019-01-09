ODESSA, Texas — A gunman fired several shots in Odessa-Midland Saturday, killing seven and injuring 21. One of the victims was 17-month-old Anderson Davis who was hit with a bullet fragment.

The child was airlifted to Lubbock with a hole through her bottom lip. Her vitals were stable, authorities said, but her loved ones are asking for donations.

"Please help me by raising money for this sweet sweet baby girl who is so little and doesn’t realize what is happening," Go Fund Me Organizer Haylee Wilkerson said.

During a Sunday news conference, Gov. Greg Abbott read a text message from the child’s mother, “Toddlers are funny because they can get shot but still want to run around and play. Her mouth is pretty bad but will heal and can be fixed. Thankfully it doesn’t seem like her jaw was hit, just lip, teeth and tongue. She is having surgery tomorrow to remove the shrapnel from her chest," Gov. Abbott read.

If you are interested in donating, you can visit the Go Fund Me page.

