Zane's Lebanese Grill a prime spot for picky eaters

No matter what you pick to put on your plate,

SYLVANIA, Ohio — For those who know what they want out of life - or just their lunch - Zane's Lebanese Grill is a quality stop in Sylvania.

The shop is known for its customizable meals, where you can "build it yourself," choosing from the restaurant's array of tempting toppings.

Build a bowl atop a bed of rice, pita or even hummus, to make a meal all your own.

The hummus is perfectly smooth, adding a mild taste and creamy texture to your dish. Top it with thick cuts of gyro meat and a healthy portion of feta cheese and you are in heaven. The Lebanese pickles also add a nice, tangy touch if you are feeling bold and a drizzle Zane's garlic sauce is an ace addition.

But Zane's is more than its platters, there is a wide selection of delightful Lebanese sides. The grape leaves, for instance, are a must-try. Perfectly seasoned, and constructed, you could probably eat a box of them alone for a meal and be more than satisfied.

The spinach pie is another classic treat, the crisp and buttery outer layer complements the soft and creamy filling. For just $3, it is an affordable and welcome indulgence.

Speaking of indulgence, the baklava is just the tiny taste of sweetness you need to wrap up your meal. Light, flaky and nutty, the pastry is always a fan-favorite. And, here's a hot tip: baklava pairs perfectly with Lebanese espresso.

For a closer look at the menu for Zane's Lebanese Grill, click here. It's located at 4900 N. McCord Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560 and is open Monday - Saturday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.