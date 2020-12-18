W.W. Knight Nature Preserve's lights after Christmas display keeps the holiday spirit going

The "Wild Lights" will be open from Jan. 8 - 10.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The holiday spirit doesn't have to end on Dec. 25 -- a festive "lights after Christmas" display kicks off in Jan. at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve.

Check out the Wild Lights from 5 - 8 p.m. on Jan. 8 - 10. The self-guided activity is free and open to all.

The expansive displays feature life-sized 3-D animals, with each display created to be part of a contest. The contest is free to enter, with nine total spots.

The Friends of the Parks have donated the contest’s cash prizes: First Prize is $100, Second Prize is $50 and Third Prize is $25. Contest information and registration can be found online here.

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is located at 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Wood County Park District properties are open daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset.