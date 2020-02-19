FINDLAY, Ohio — A new art exhibit has moved into the University of Findlay's Mazza Museum celebrating the 100th anniversary of the women's suffrage movement.

The museum collected original artwork from 10 children's books about the activists that helped pass the 19th amendment.

The artwork, now in the Catherine Freed Galleria in the museum, were acquired specifically for this exhibition and the art is being displayed in a collective group for the first time.

Work from Cheryl Harness, Maria Kalman, Matt Faulkner, Pamela Johnson, Rebecca Gibbon and Sarah Green depict in vibrant color and intricate detail the decades-long fight.

The exhibition runs through September 2020 and may be viewed during open hours at the museum, Wednesday through Friday from noon – 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 – 4 p.m.

Women's Suffrage Movement art

