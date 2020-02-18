TOLEDO, Ohio — Inspired Sisterhood Ministry is hosting an event to kick of National Women’s History Month. Women who are leaders or desire to lead in any area of society are encouraged to attend.

This year’s theme revolves around the impact that women’s leadership and contributions add to the strength of a community. The event's keynote speaker is Executive Director of the State of Ohio Governor’s Office Michelle Reynolds.

AWAKE! will take place on Friday, Feb. 28 at 23 S. Summit Street. There is a $20 registration fee which includes parking and breakfast.

Tickets are available in advance here.

RELATED: Donate work attire and help women succeed

RELATED: Toldo activist group makes move to end sex trafficking and the objectification of women

RELATED: Contest calls for 'rad' women in the 419

RELATED VIDEO: