FINDLAY, Ohio — "Who's roasting your nuts?" That's the slogan for a popular local business in Findlay, Wolfies Roasted Nuts.

And, they're getting ready to celebrate their 28th anniversary.

In the late '80s, Bill Wolf bought a carryout on the west side of Findlay and named it Wolfies, but continued the previous owner's tradition of roasting nuts inside the store.

Then in 1992, he purchased the Totem nuts in Findlay, and began focusing on just the nuts.

Now 28 years later, Wolfies has become a staple in the Flag City.

Bill said the secret to business's success, is a hands-on approach with small batches.

"We're doing it 25 pounds at a time, and it's a labor intensive process. But, the flavor and what we put out is, in my opinion, superior to anything else," he said.

Wolfies now offers a large variety of coated and roasted nuts, and they offer a nut of the month delivery subscription.

For the last two years, the shop has been running production out of a facility near Bright Road.

Not only are Wolfies nuts sold locally at more than 10 locations in the Findlay area, you can also buy them online from anywhere. And they've also started to develop a bit of an international footprint as well.

Bill said the majority of their business has stayed local, but online ordering is growing. And with their dedication to freshness and not having a back stock that sits for weeks in a warehouse, that means a constant stream of work for their employees.

"People who grew up in Findlay and have since moved, still order the nuts online, and then have shared it with family and friends in these different states around the country," Bill's son and Wolfies' director of operations, Jared Wolf said.

Next month, Wolfies Roasted Nuts will hit its 28th anniversary, and Bill said they will hold special deals to celebrate, while also moving forward with small, experimental batches to find out what the future of Wolfies will be.

"And then we also got one that's just a Carolina Reaper in it, so that's a fireball right there. And so we're constantly coming up with new ideas and new things to do," Bill said.

Wolfies used to be available in the Toledo area at the Anderson's and Walt Churchill Market. Bill said he's working on a long-term plan to get their product back on store shelves in the Glass City.

RELATED: Peanut butter lovers rejoice! Toledo brewery hosts week-long celebration of your favorite spread

RELATED: Kan Du allows you to shop for art all while meeting the artist

RELATED: Sure sign that spring is near: Mr. Freeze announces opening dates