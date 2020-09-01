PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Following forecasts predicting heavy rain and unseasonably warm weather, Perrysburg's annual Winterfest will be postponed.

The community event is set to take off on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 instead of this weekend as previously scheduled.

All tickets previously purchased for Brews, Bourbon and Barbecue will be honored on Friday from 7-11 p.m. Tickets for Après Ice- A Retro Ski Mixer will be honored on Saturday from 7-11 p.m. Both 21+ events will still take place on Second Street in a heated tent.

Ticket holders who are not able to attend the rescheduled event(s) are entitled to a full refund if purchased on or before January 8. If you need assistance, e-mail downtownperrysburg@gmail.com by January 25, 2020.

The People’s Choice Professional Ice Carvers Competition will pick back up that same February weekend, with live professional carvings both Friday and Saturday. Throughout the weekend, attendees can enjoy commissioned ice carvings on display along Louisiana as well as Horse Drawn Carriage rides.

While the details of the event are being updated as they are confirmed on the Perrysburg website, and Facebook page residents are told to expect the same family fun event they've enjoyed in previous years.

To reserve tickets for either 21+ event, head over the Perrysburg website.

RELATED: Go 419 Must-do Rundown: Jan 9-12

RELATED: Bowling Green business gives creators space, tools to boost their creativity 24/7

RELATED: Beat winter blues with art classes at Toledo Museum of Art