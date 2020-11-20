Check out some fun winter activities at Wood County parks

Wood County Parks will light up at night this holiday season.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Our GO 419 team is working hard to find fun activities for you and the whole family this winter and one place you can go is Sawyer Quarry in Perrysburg!

They have a whole list of activities to do now until the end of January.

One new program that they are working on this year is called "Wild Lights Workshop." It's a friendly competition were you can decorate a life-size animal statue that will light up the park at night.

"Normally our parks are closed after dark, but this is a special time where the parks will be open after dark so folks will be able to walk through and see those lights and all those creativity of those people that decided to participate" says Jim Witter, Program Coordinator for Wood County Parks.