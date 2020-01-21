TOLEDO, Ohio — If you don't have Valentine's Day plans yet, here's an idea: celebrate on the wild side with your sweetheart at the Toledo Zoo!

On Feb. 14, enjoy a multi-course gourmet meal complete with professionally paired wines at the Zoo's Valentine's Day Wine and Dine in the Aquarium.

In addition to a wonderful meal prepared by the Zoo's award-winning catering staff, you'll also be treated to live entertainment and a penguin encounter.

Tickets for the event are $80 per person for members and $85 per person for non-members.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and reservations are required. Guests must be 21 years or old with a valid ID to attend.

Reserve your sets by calling 419-385-5721 ext. 6001 or by visiting the Toledo Zoo's website.