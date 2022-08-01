Check out some 'wild' works of art at the Toledo Zoo

The Toledo Zoo’s two-day art fair will feature local artwork for sale, live music and animal painting demos from some of the zoo’s most talented residents.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For two days, the Toledo Zoo will transform into a sprawling art fair for the enjoyment of humans and animals alike.

The zoo's "Wild About Art" event is back and will feature works from local and regional artists on display and for sale.

The art fair will also feature painting demos from local artists.

Some of those artists won't have to travel too far to show off their skills. Zoo animals will participate in art demos during the fair for an added flair to the activities.

Zoo visitors can also enjoy music from Toledo School for the Arts and Millenius String Quartet.

Wild About Art will take place Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The art fest is free with zoo admission.

For more information, check out the Toledo Zoo's website and the schedule of events below.

Animal painting demos

10:30 a.m.Red pandas, Primate Forest

11 a.m.African elephants, Tembo Trail

11:30 a.m.Tamandua, Nature’s Neighborhood

1:30 p.m.Penguins, Penguin Beach

2 p.m.African elephants, Tembo Trail

2:30 p.m.Reptile House painting demonstration

3 p.m.Red pandas, Primate Forest

Live entertainment and art demos

All day - Kids' Art Zone, Nature's Neighborhood

All day - Chalk art demos with Ice Creations, Throughout the Art Fair

10:30 a.m. - noon, Millenius String Quartet, Main Plaza

Noon - 2 p.m., Origami demo, Main Plaza

Noon — 3 p.m., Toledo School for the Arts (TSA) art party, Near ProMedica Museum of Natural History

Saturday

12:30, 1:30, 2:30 p.m. - TSA Pop Combo, Broadway Plaza

3 and 4 p.m. - TSA Urban Jazz Collective, Main Plaza

Sunday

12:30, 1:30 & 2:30 p.m. - TSA Glass City Steel Drums, Broadway Plaza

3 p.m. - TSA Urban Jazz Collective, Main Plaza

Enjoy artist & animal painting demos, musical entertainment & more for Wild About Art on August 13 & 14!🎨



The unique show, included with Zoo admission, features local & regional artists.



Zoo members receive early admission at 9 a.m. on Saturday. https://t.co/OVYlZIPzTO pic.twitter.com/Z4jAt1YV3j — Toledo Zoo (@ToledoZoo) August 1, 2022