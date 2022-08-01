Check out some 'wild' works of art at the Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio — For two days, the Toledo Zoo will transform into a sprawling art fair for the enjoyment of humans and animals alike.
The zoo's "Wild About Art" event is back and will feature works from local and regional artists on display and for sale.
The art fair will also feature painting demos from local artists.
Some of those artists won't have to travel too far to show off their skills. Zoo animals will participate in art demos during the fair for an added flair to the activities.
Zoo visitors can also enjoy music from Toledo School for the Arts and Millenius String Quartet.
Wild About Art will take place Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The art fest is free with zoo admission.
For more information, check out the Toledo Zoo's website and the schedule of events below.
Animal painting demos
- 10:30 a.m.Red pandas, Primate Forest
- 11 a.m.African elephants, Tembo Trail
- 11:30 a.m.Tamandua, Nature’s Neighborhood
- 1:30 p.m.Penguins, Penguin Beach
- 2 p.m.African elephants, Tembo Trail
- 2:30 p.m.Reptile House painting demonstration
- 3 p.m.Red pandas, Primate Forest
Live entertainment and art demos
- All day - Kids' Art Zone, Nature's Neighborhood
- All day - Chalk art demos with Ice Creations, Throughout the Art Fair
- 10:30 a.m. - noon, Millenius String Quartet, Main Plaza
- Noon - 2 p.m., Origami demo, Main Plaza
- Noon — 3 p.m., Toledo School for the Arts (TSA) art party, Near ProMedica Museum of Natural History
Saturday
- 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 p.m. - TSA Pop Combo, Broadway Plaza
- 3 and 4 p.m. - TSA Urban Jazz Collective, Main Plaza
Sunday
- 12:30, 1:30 & 2:30 p.m. - TSA Glass City Steel Drums, Broadway Plaza
- 3 p.m. - TSA Urban Jazz Collective, Main Plaza