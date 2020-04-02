TOLEDO, Ohio — After a week-long vote, northwest Ohioans chose Wild Wings N Things on Alexis Road as the number one place to grab some wings in the 419.

The small, family-owned shop beat out some big contenders, so what is it about the place that makes it so special?

The restaurant has been in Toledo for nine years and has mostly stayed a well-kept secret. But those in the know have come to rely on the place for its consistency and the creativity of its house-made sauces.

For lovers of all things spice, one of the hotter sauces combines a Cajun dry rub with a traditional sauce, giving you all the heat with a nice smokey flavor. Those who prefer the milder things in life should go for the garlic parmesan wings. Covered in creamy garlic butter and doused in mounds of cheese, it's definitely a fan favorite.

But, don't let the name fool you; the restaurant sells more than just chicken. Serving a mix of American and Mediterranean cuisine, the shop has burgers, gyros, grape leaves, a classic fattoush salad (this writer's favorite) among countless others on its long list of inviting items.

Wild Wings N Things Thank you Toledo for choosing us as the best wings in the 419 YAYYY!... !!!! . We want to say thank you to every one who has voted for us especially our loyal customers for their votes and their continuous support. We really appreciate you guys and we are really honored to serve you.

The small dining area is perfect for a quick meal, but if you want to stay at home, they can manage countless to-go orders and even offer delivery. Who wouldn't want to have crispy wings and a giant gyro sent directly to their doorstep?

The staff is friendly and inviting, welcoming regulars and newcomers alike. So, it comes as no surprise folks dubbed Wild Wings N Things the best place to grab a basket of wings in the 419.

Plan to check it out?

Wild Wings N Things is located in Toledo at 3265 W. Alexis Rd.

