'Wicked Wheels Car Fest' adapts to social-distancing guidelines

The Blue Devil Wicked Wheel Wrap Around will feature online voting, a car cruise and food trucks.

HOLLAND, Ohio — The Springfield Schools' "Wicked Wheels Car Fest" will be a little different this year.

According to Community Liaison to Springfield Schools' Kristina White, the annual event has been changed to reflect social-distancing guidelines.

Instead of a car show, people can register their cars online and then upload pictures of them. All the voting will be virtual.

There will also be a car cruise throughout the village of Holland. The cruise ends at Community Homecoming Park, where people are invited to stay and talk with each other in a socially distant setting. There will be food trucks at the park.

The entire community is encouraged to line the parade route and cheer on the cars.

The Blue Devil Wicked Wrap-Around raises money for student health and safety initiatives, as well as creative classroom learning.