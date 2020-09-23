Wheeler Farms celebrates hometown heroes with corn maze dedicated to frontline workers during pandemic

The popular corn maze opened over the weekend. 2020's theme is 'Hometown Heroes,' honoring medical professionals, teachers and delivery service workers.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Wheeler Farms is keeping the corn maze tradition alive.

The popular fall staple has returned this year. The maze opened for the season on Sept. 19.

Last year, weather caused a shortened season for the maze.

The theme this year is "Hometown Heroes" and honors frontline workers during the pandemic with intricate images of a teacher, a medical worker and a delivery driver accented by a mail truck.

The maze spans 16 acres of land in Whitehouse with 3 different paths. There are 6.2 miles of pathways this year and guests can tackle any one they wish - or, if they prefer a challenge, all three.

Wheeler Farms offered discounted admission during opening weekend for frontline workers.

"We like to thank them for everything they've done," said Betsy Dieball, a five-year employee of Wheeler Farms.

The corn maze is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the season ending on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Hours:

Friday: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

(All dates and times are weather permitting.)

Ticket prices:

Adults (10+): $12

Children (4-9): $10 with adult

65 & Over: $10

Under 4: Free with adult admission

Ticket sales end one hour before close.

Guests are asked to bring flashlights after sundown and invited to enjoy on-site campfires for free if they are unable to participate in the corn maze. COVID-19 protocols are in place and social distancing should be practiced.

The Wheeler Farms corn maze is located at 11455 Obee Road in Whitehouse, next to the Butterfly House.

For more information, including a coupon to save on admission, check out the Wheeler Farms website.