TOLEDO, Ohio — The 419 is heating up this weekend! And, who wouldn't want to go thaw out in the sunshine?

There's so many ways to enjoy the great outdoors. Here are our favorite ways to welcome in that wonderful warm weather:

RIDE A BIKE

Get that blood pumping and enjoy the sights of the 419.

Cycling can be an experience all on its own, or you can take a ride to your favorite 419 spot.

If you're in Toledo proper, you could always take a spin on a ToleGo bike!

SUGGESTION:

Take a ToleGo bike to the Toledo Museum of Art. Grab a date, a friend or just go by yourself and take a leisurely ride to one of the best museum's in the world.

There is a ToleGo drop off point right at the museum. You can turn the bike in when you get there, and then after your visit, you can snag another to get back to where you started.

What's better than a day of light exercise, sunshine and getting lost in a world of art?

GO FOR A WALK

I mean, duh, right? This is an easy go-to activity when you just need a bit of fresh air.

But, what's great about the 419, are all of the beautiful trails to help you get lost (in thought, not in the woods.)

TOLEDO METROPARKS

There are, like, a million trails to check out within the Metroparks — aren't you lucky?

All of them encompass stunning scenery, open spaces and vibes that are practically begging you to come and explore.

If you love to hit the trail, challenge yourself to check out all the different parks this spring! No two trails are alike.

For more information on our Metroparks, click here.

MAUMEE BAY BOARDWALK

Check out all the birds on the Maumee Bay boardwalk. It's a 2.2 mile loop trail that features a water view and is great for all skill levels. It is even wheelchair accessible!

Did you know: Maumee Bay State Park is a hot spot for bird watchers! It's a big player in the "Biggest Week in American Birding." Folks from around the world come to our area parks, including this one, to see rare birds flock to the region. The festival isn't until May, but if you're interested, click here for more information.

GOLL WOODS STATE NATURE PRESERVE

Goll Woods State Nature Preserve is 321 acres of natural beauty. The Archbold preserve has even been designated as a National Natural Landmark for its primeval oak-hickory forest.

It's one of the least disturbed woodlands that's stuck around in northwestern Ohio. Goll Woods has some of the largest trees in the state!

WW KNIGHT PRESERVE

This 44-acre preserve was donated by the family of the late William Windus Knight. It offers hiking trails and boardwalks that travel through stunning natural landscapes including wetland, remnant swamp woods and native prairie.

The preserve offers options for families! Including a pond perfect for fishing and a number of educational opportunities.

Victoria Dugger

Where is your favorite place to take a stroll? Send your suggestions to jstrock@wtol.com

HAVE A DRINK ON THE PATIO

This is pretty much a no brainer. There are so many cool restaurants with outdoor patios to explore!

Downtown, there are a ton of bars like Home Slice and Fleetwoods that are perfect for outdoor hangouts as well as H2O with the Imagination Station, which gives you a fun view of the river

If you head just a bit further east, you can get an amazing view of the water from the patios of all the awesome restaurants at The Docks, like Real Seafood and El Vaquero.

Obviously, there are too many awesome patios to count! Just pick your favorite, grab a drink and let the good times roll.

TAKE THE KIDS TO THE PARK

Fun for everyone, right? You can sit on a bench and let the kids get run off some energy, making for a hopefully easy bedtime later on.

Unsurprisingly, Toledo Metroparks are a great resource for kids to have some fun and maybe learn something, too!

Some key playgrounds with the Metroparks are Farnsworth, Secor and Pearson. They take outdoor play to a new, educational level.

Equipment is more than utilitarian, they are works of art!

EAT ICE CREAM

One sure fire sign that spring is near, is the opening of ice cream shops across the region!

First of the season was Mr. Freeze, which is celebrating its 50th year in business.

Don't know when your favorite places opens up? No worries! We have you covered.

RELATED: Sure sign that spring is near: Mr. Freeze announces opening dates

GO TO THE ZOO

Everybody's zooin' it!

The Toledo Zoo is home to more than 10,000 animals.

And in addition to its regular displays, the zoo has a number of special events aimed at education and just having an all around good time.

Coming up this spring, are its Teddy Bear Care Fair, Animal Egg Hunt, Party for the Planet, Cinco de May Celebration and Kidsapalooza!

You can also check out daily demonstrations, feed the adorable giraffes and take on your fear of heights with its aerial adventure course.

Check out all the zoo has to offer here.

TOLEDO BOTANICAL GARDEN

While technically still part of the Metroparks, the Botanical Garden offer an experience all its own.

What's essentially a museum for plants, the garden offers an opportunity to share, discover and enjoy nature.

Its full of more than 60 acres of display gardens and plant collections that exude tranquility and reflection.

As an added bonus TBG, has its own Garden Artist Village.

Check out local artists, watch a demonstration or take a class — all is welcome. For more information on the artist village, click here.

HEAD TO AN OUTDOOR MALL

Get your shop on while catching some rays.

Head out to Levis Commons or maybe Fallen Timbers to pick up some new clothes, catch a movie or grab a bite to eat.

If you're on a budget (who isn't) grab a coffee and do some good old fashion window shopping.

FLY A KITE

Windy days are common in the 419. Why not go fly a kite?

You could get creative and build your own kite on a rainy day. When its nice, give it a try!

If you have a tiny kite, you can try it out in your own backyard! If you are more of a pro, you can head to Maumee Bay State Park — the beach makes for prime kite flying.

What are your favorite warm weather activities in the 419? Let us know! Send an e-mail to jstrock@wtol.com

RELATED: Fish fries of the 419: Where to go this Lenten season

RELATED: Classic deli meets hipster's paradise: Garden Harvest transforms into cool neighborhood hangout