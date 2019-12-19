TOLEDO, Ohio — Christmasy crafts, Disney characters on ice, some dueling pianos, a benefit concert for Family House and world-famous comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

All of this and more are on tap for your Go 419 weekend:

THURSDAY

Imagination Station $5 after 5 p.m. | Imagination Station | 5-8 p.m.

Life is busy. Imagination Station knows it's not always easy to find the time to get away for a full day of fun at the science center. That's why Imagination Station is extending its hours to 8 p.m. every third Thursday, April through December.



Bring the whole family for the evening and experience hundreds of hands-on exhibits for just $5 admission each. It's a great way to squeeze some science fun into your busy schedule at a special admission price!

$5 after 5pm Crafts event in Toledo, OH by Imagination Station Toledo on Thursday, April 18 2019 with 1.6K people interested.

Lights Before Christmas | Toledo Zoo | 3 p.m.

Get to the Lights Before Christmas before they are gone for the season! You have extra chances to see the award-winning lights, as they are open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 3-8 p.m., with park closing at 9 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, you can view the lights all day from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Lights on at 3 p.m., with the park closing at 9 p.m.

Hours are: Sunday through Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 3-9 p.m. The final day for the Lights Before Christmas is Dec. 31.

For ticket information, visit this link for online ordering.

FRIDAY

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa | Fort Meigs YMCA, Perrysburg | 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Oh! What fun! Get in the Christmas spirit at the Fort Meigs YMCA with your whole family at the Y's December family event. This event is free and open to the community.

FEATURING:

Cookie decorating

Hot cocoa

Crafts

Inflatables

Membership raffle

Holiday music

Fort Meigs YMCA

Jingle & Mingle Holiday Party | Maumee Bay Lodge & Conference Center | 5 - 9 p.m.

Friday night head out to Maumee Bay State Park for their Jingle & Mingle Holiday Party. Join other local companies and share an evening celebrating Christmas! They have done all the planning for you, from the menu, to entertainment and even the festive decor.

No contract or rental fees, only $65 per person which includes dinner, dessert, DJ and caricature artist. Call Katie for reservations at 419-836-0009.

The Biggest Little Holiday Party | Toledo Club | 6-11 p.m.

This year, let the Toledo Club do the planning for your holiday party -- for your office, special organization or just your group of family or friends. They'll take care of the buffet, bar and entertainment, and you have all the fun! And you take advantage of the beautiful Toledo Club decorated for the holidays.

Cocktails and Hors d'oeuvres, Dinner Buffet, Coffee and Dessert Table, DJ & Dancing! Your turnkey Holiday Party for $50 per person. Call 419-254-2981 for more information.

Jerry Seinfeld Live | Stranahan Theatre | 6-11 p.m.

America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to the Stranahan Theatre to perform his signature stand-up routine on Friday. Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. His latest projects include the Emmy nominated web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and his Netflix special Jerry Before Seinfeld. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Tickets are available through the Stranahan box office at 419-381-8851 and through the eTix website here.

Jerry Seinfeld Live! Comedy event in Toledo, OH by JS Touring and Stranahan Theater & Great Hall on Friday, December 20 2019 with 1.1K people interested and 116 people going.

RELATED: Bryan Cranston will be monarch of Orpheus 2020 parade; other celebrities named

SATURDAY

Quilted Ornament Workshop | Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St. | 1-4 p.m.

Quilted ornaments are a highly decorative, no-sew project for every occasion. Using a wide variety of fabrics, ribbons and beads pinned to a Styrofoam ball, create a vibrant addition to your holiday decorations.

This is an easy skilled craft suitable for ages 8-88! $30 covers all materials for one ornament. Register online here or call Handmade Toledo at 419-214-1717.

Handmade Toledo's Quilted Ornament is Saturday.

Handmade Toledo

Oliver Hazard Holiday Concert to benefit Family House | Maumee Indoor Theater | 7 p.m.

Join Oliver Hazard for the band's third annual holiday concert at the Maumee Indoor Theatre. Each year, Oliver Hazard teams up with Family House Toledo to raise household hygienic product donations for community members in need.

This concert has a limited capacity so you are advised to get your tickets in advance. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. Estimated finish is 10 p.m.

Please bring a hygiene product donation to the show. Products cannot be used. There is a high demand for feminine hygiene products, tampons and pads, but the shelter has needs for general hygiene products as it houses all genders and families.

RELATED: WATCH: 'Oliver Hazard' plays live in studio

Disney on Ice presents 'Dream Big | Huntington Center | 7 p.m.

Believing is just the beginning for your favorite Disney heroes at Disney On Ice presents Dream Big!

Miguel aspires to be a musician and journeys through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family's history. Moana and Maui bravely restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Anna and Elsa save their kingdom while the Disney Princesses inspire with stories of strength, determination and kindness. Share every magical moment filled with breathtaking ice skating and beloved songs and stories that give you a reason to believe! *No costumes for guests 14 and older.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the Huntington Center box office at 419-255-3300.

Elf on the Shelf the musical | Stranahan Theatre | 7:30 p.m.

The beloved tradition that continues to capture the hearts of children and their families everywhere comes to the life stage for the first time ever in this all-new musical and premiere stage production.

When the top Scout Elf of his graduating class is sent to a disconnected, multi-generational family struggling to rediscover Christmas spirit, he’s got to find a way off the shelf and into their hearts. This toe-tapping, heartwarming story of one small elf’s big impact on his adoptive family includes an exclusive invitation to Santa’s North Pole and engages audiences with a glimpse into the magical lives of Scout Elves. Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and wondrous moments that make even the most cynical believe, this momentous celebration of the season leaves spirits high and captivates all with the splendor of Christmas.

Tickets start at $34 and are available online at Broadway in Toledo or call the Stranahan Theatre box office at 866-381-7469.

The Elf on the Shelf

Winter Solstice - A Sonic Ceremony | Howard's Club H, Bowling Green | 8-11 p.m.

Howard's Club H is celebrating the coming of winter and the start of Yule this year with a sonic ceremony of frigid portents. The event will be capped off by Dark Serenity (Detroit, Mich.) riding in on the winter winds to summon forth the icy gods of yore with their dark wizardry.

Doors open at 8 p.m., with music starting at 9 p.m. Cover charge is $6. Bands are Flat Earth Agenda, Shinegrinder and Dark Serenity.

Toledo Jazz Orchestra Holiday Concert | Valentine Theatre | 8-11 p.m.



The TJO will perform a mix of arrangements played from past holiday concerts, celebrating both the holiday season and the 40th anniversary of the group. Don't miss this audience favorite and plan to make the TJO part of your holiday tradition.

Tickets start at $28 and are available online at eTix's website here.

Toledo Jazz Orchestra

SUNDAY

Dueling Pianos Holiday Show | Fleetwood's Tap room | 6-10 p.m.





Fleetwood's Tap Room will host a special holiday presentation of Dueling Pianos featuring Jake Pilewski and Tim Bauer of The New Fashioned on Sunday, December 22 during their "12 Beers of Xmas" weekend.

Come to Hensville early to take in more than 200,000 dancing lights and the 45 foot tree in Hensville Park during our special Hensville Lights presentation. This intimate and interactive performance will offer a very limited number of tickets. Reserve your table in advance here: https://bit.ly/33Mglhl