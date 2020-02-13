This is Valentine's weekend and there is no shortage of things to do that you will love. We have an indoor picnic, a chocolate party, and science. And even if you think Cupid is stupid, there's an activity for that, too. Whether you'll be celebrating with your sweetie or going solo, fall back in love with the 419.

THURSDAY

Galentine's Day | Peace Love and Pottery Studio | 2-8 p.m.

It is the day before Valentine's Day, so before you celebrate with your sig-o , spend some time and celebrate with your besties. Peace Love and Pottery will be a super fun place to spend Galentine's Day with the girls! They're providing the sweet treats, and you can bring the wine and get creative.

Beverage ware will be will be two for $30 so you and your BFF can create a matching set. Call the studio at 419-517-4414 to reserve your spot.

Science After Dark: Wine and Chocolate | Imagination Station | 6-9 p.m.

Have you always wanted to explore Imagination Station without the kiddos? Find a sitter Thursday night, because you will have the opportunity to do just that with the Science After Dark event. There will be wine tastings, paired with chocolate from local chocolate shops. While enjoying your wine and chocolate, you can relax to some tunes from the University of Toledo jazz quartet, and catch some extreme science demonstrations throughout the night.

Hungry for more than chocolate? There will be food for purchase, as well as a cash bar.

Tickets are $25 for pre-sale. At the door they are $30 for members and $35 for non-members. You can get yours here.

FRIDAY

13th Annual Luncheon & Fashion Show - Rockin' in Ruby | Hilton Garden Inn Perrysburg | 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fun, food, fashion - and all for a good cause! Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn, you can attend an annual fashion show and luncheon, with all the proceeds going to The Victory Center's various FREE programs for cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m., so come early and check out the popular raffle basket extravaganza, bid on some cool silent auction items, and taste this year's signature cocktail. Guests making any donation will be entered into a drawing for a Kate Spade accessory basket. The day begins with a delicious, gourmet lunch and later the main event, which is the fashion show!

Tickets are $75 , to get yours call 419-531-7600.

An Evening in the Heart of Downtown Findlay | Downtown Findlay | 5:30-10 p.m.

Want to feel the love while in Findlay? Sip and shop your way through downtown, with special hours offered by local retailers, paired with delicious wine and hors d’oeuvres.

The whole thing kicks off with an opening reception at MCPA, right at 5:30 p.m., then let your evening of shopping and dining begin! The night wraps up at the Hancock Hotel with champagne and more snacks starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person and $150 per couple. You can purchase tickets and learn more with the link below.

Valentine's Indoor Love Picnic 2020 | The Renaissance of Tiffin | 6-8 p.m.

With the cold coming in this V-day, a romantic picnic might seem out of reach, but not at the Renaissance in Tiffin. Friday night they are hosting a picnic indoors, so you can enjoy the romance of a picnic, despite those frosty temps.

The evening will include a catered picnic-style dinner of barbecue ribs, grilled chicken, twice-baked potatoes, green beans, and coleslaw. As for dessert, it will be cheesecake, Renaissance chocolate coins from Simply Susan's, and a chocolate fountain with fruit and cookies for dipping. Each guest gets a choice of two Valentine's Day cocktails, two beers, or two glasses of wine included with their ticket.

Tickets are $40 per person and you can get yours here.

Art Crush at TMA | Toledo Museum of Art | Friday through Sunday

Do you heart art? Visit the museum from Friday through Sunday to show your love and win prizes! Just head to the museum - 2445 Monroe St. - and pick up a TMA Art Crush paper heart when you enter. Snap a picture of the heart with your favorite work of art and share it on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #ArtCrushTMA for a chance to win some great prizes. The most-loved piece of art will be announced Monday.

Prizes for participants include a pair of Shinola watches from Harold-Jaffe Jewelers, a four-hour trolley rental from Team Johnson, and two date night dinners from the Museum Café complete with desserts and a bottle of wine. Three winners will be chosen in a random drawing Monday. For more information and to view a gallery, click here.

SATURDAY

Happy Hearts Day | Toledo Zoo | 10 a.m.-3 p.m

I know you heart the Toledo Zoo, so Saturday will be a great day to come out and show some love to your favorite animals. Since the day is all about hearts, the activities will all focus on promoting heart health for the animals.

The goal of the zoo’s enrichment program is to encourage natural behaviors and provide choices to the animal through different types of stimulation. Come see it in action!

This event is free with regular zoo admission. Want to learn more? You can see everything going on throughout the day right here.

Mac & Cheese Stroll | Downtown Elmore | 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Did someone say mac & cheese? Yep, this is the perfect reason to stop out to Elmore and enjoy this, perfect for winter treat. Several Elmore businesses and organizations will be making some delicious mac & cheese and you can stroll to each stop and sample them all! After that, you be the judge, make sure to vote for your favorite!

Cupid is Stupid Singles Party! | Tribes Tavern | 8-11:30 p.m.

OK, was cupid not good to you this year? Well, let's get a head start on next year. Over at Tribes Tavern, you can mingle as a single at their Cupid is Stupid Singles Party! Starting at 8 p.m., you can enjoy drink specials and maybe get bit with the love bug - or NOT.

The 2020 Chocolate Party | Our Brothers Place | 8 p.m.

Valentine's Day was sweet, so keep the sweet times rolling and head to Our Brothers Place for their Chocolate Party. The theme is, you guessed it, CHOCOLATE. So come dressed in your favorite chocolate brown shade, enjoy the chocolate decor and chocolate fountain, and get pics in front of the themed backdrop.

SUNDAY

Great Performances: Julia Siciliano & Paul Dwyer, Beethoven Cello Sonatas | Toledo Museum of Art | 3-4 p.m.

Spend your Sunday afternoon enjoying a performance at TMA featuring cellist Paul Dwyer and pianist Julia Siciliano as they present a concert of Beethoven cello sonatas. This is the perfect way to end your weekend and relax before another busy week begins.

This concert is being held in the Great Gallery.

