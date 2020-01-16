TOLEDO, Ohio — Enjoy a wintry weekend in the 419 and just beyond! We have everything from a new beer release to an ice festival in Michigan - keep reading and let Go 419 help you plan your weekend!

THURSDAY

Tiki Pop-Up Bar | The Pub | 5-9 p.m.

We may be in the middle of winter, but head downtown and start thinking warm thoughts. Joe Schubert, formerly of Mutiny Tiki Bar in Detroit, will be bringing some tropical fun and tiki cocktails to The Pub for the night.

Starting at 5, you can come enjoy Mai Tais, Painkillers, Zombies, and even more.

The Pub is located right downtown Toledo at 912 Monroe St.

The Pub

Winterscapes and Wine | Wildwood Metropark | 6-8 p.m.

Want to explore your creative side before the weekend begins? Let one of Toledo's beautiful Metroparks inspire you and enjoy a glass of wine while you're at it! Paint your own masterpiece with step by step instruction and do it all from the from the comfort of the indoors.

You can register online for only $10, use code 104401602.

Winterscapes and Wine Wellness event in Toledo, OH by Metroparks Toledo on Thursday, January 16 2020 with 744 people interested.

RELATED: Metroparks Toledo needs volunteers for trail patrol

Localeyes Tours: Chrys Peterson | Toledo Museum of Art | 6 - 7 p.m.

Head on over to the Toledo museum of art for an extra special localeyes tour with a WTOL alum! Chrys Peterson will lead you through the galleries and show you her favorite works at TMA.

Tour participants meet in Libbey Court at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Beer Release: Chardonnay Barrel Toast | Twin Oast Brewing | 12 p.m

Beer lovers, Friday is going to be a great day for you! Take a drive to Catawba and try Twin Oast Brewing's first barrel-aged beer. The brew, Chardonnay Barrel Toast will be available on draft and in bottles to go.

Beer Release: Chardonnay Barrel Toast Drinks event in Catawba Island, OH by Twin Oast Brewing on Friday, January 17 2020

RELATED: Beer aficionados enjoy Winter BrewFest in downtown Toledo

Rachmaninoff's Third | Toledo Museum of Art | 8 - 10 p.m.

As part of the ProMedica Masterworks series, Van Cliburn gold medalist Olga Kern returns to Toledo with “Rach 3,” one of the repertoire’s most beloved and daunting works! Experience the music of Grammy Award-winning composer Jennifer Higdon. Her Concerto for Orchestra is full of color and persuasive energy. Not to be missed!

You can learn more and get your tickets here.

SATURDAY

Tecumseh's 11th Annual Ice Sculpture Festival | Downtown Tecumseh | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

We might be heading into a cold weekend, but that's all the better for the 11th Annual Ice Sculpture Festival in Tecumseh! Some of the weekend's activities on tap include interactive ice sculptures, Make-It Take-It snowman fun, photos with Olaf & lost arts demonstrations.

Saturday's activities include ice carving demonstrations, dueling carver competitions & winter warm-up beverage walk. The fun starts on Saturday at 10 a.m. and continues to Sunday at 4 p.m. This is all happening right in downtown Tecumseh!

DT Tecumseh

Roaring 20s Murder Mystery | The Toledo Club | 6 - 9 p.m.

Speakeasy, Die Hard. The Toledo Club had quite a reputation during the “Roaring Twenties.” Relive that era with an interactive murder mystery dinner. The Murder Mystery Company will be bringing the drama, and Chef will prepare a time-period dinner.

You can enjoy the evening and dinner for $55. Vintage attire is encouraged, but not required.

This event is open to members and their guests.





80s Night At The Renaissance | The Renaissance of Tiffin | 8 - 11:30 p.m.

Saturday night in Tiffin is like, totally sure to be a good time! Break out your leg warmers and scrunchies and head to the Renaissance for a totally rad, 80s night. Paul Grover will be performing and they will be giving away prizes to the best dressed guy and girl there!

80's Night At The Renaissance! Music event in Tiffin, OH by The Renaissance of Tiffin on Saturday, January 18 2020 with 148 people interested.

SUNDAY

Dave's 10-Miler & Yeti 5K | Pike-Delta-York Middle School | 2-4 p.m.

All right runners, Sunday afternoon is for you! Head on over to Delta for Dave's 10-Miler. This is run every year since 1974, regardless of the weather.

This annual tradition remains part of the early year training schedule as a standalone event, with the option to run the #Yeti5k as an alternative to the 10-Miler to help get you ready for the Mercy Health Glass City Marathon or the Owens Corning Half Marathon.

Stay indoors before and after the race, with bathrooms and shower facilities available. There will also be hot chicken noodle soup & Pita Pit!

You can sign-up or learn more here.