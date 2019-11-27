TOLEDO, Ohio — We are looking right down the barrel of the holiday season with Thankgiving and Black Friday coming later this year. You can kick off your turkey day with a run through downtown Toledo to make room for the mashed potatoes, get your real Christmas tree squared away, and get ready for The Game with the OSU Marching Band performing live in Perrysburg.

Check out all that and more with your Go 419 Must-Do Rundown here:

THURSDAY

Dave's Turkey Chase | WTOL 11 studios, 730 N. Summit St. | registration, 7:30 a.m., race start 9 a.m.

Join us at the WTOL 11 studios on Thanksgiving morning for Dave's Turkey Chase.

The 5K and 1 mile walk benefits Cherry Street Mission Ministries, Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Hannah's Socks.

It starts at WTOL 11 on Summit Street and goes through downtown, finishing back at WTOL 11.

Registration ends at 8:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9.

2019 Eastside Turkey Trot 5K | Eastern Community YMCA, 2960 Pickle Rd, Oregon | registration, 7:30 a.m., race start 9 a.m.

A Thanksgiving Day Tradition sponsored by Second Sole and The Eastern Community YMCA continues with the 2019 Eastside Turkey Trot 5K. This event benefits the YMCA Scholarship Fund.

The race features disposable bib chip timing with start and finish mats and a QR code on your bib number so you can scan with your smart phone and get your races results. Awards are given out at least five deep in each age group and free turkeys to first male and female at the one mile mark.And, no standing out in the cold before or after the race! Enjoy the warmth and comfort of the Eastern Community YMCA facilities before and after the race, including showers. Remember to bring a lock and towel. Registration, food, and awards held indoors in the YMCA’s gym. Free shuttle bus service before and after the race from Cardinal Stritch High School if you get there late and all the parking at the YMCA is gone.

FRIDAY

The REAL Black Friday Toledo Black Business Expo | The New Life Center, Bethlehem Baptist Church | 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission is free for shoppers at the second annual REAL Black Friday Toledo Black Business Expo. Come shop for your unique holiday gifts from local African-American businesses and entrepreneurs on the hottest shopping day of the year.



The REAL Black Friday Toledo Black Business Expo is located within the central city of Toledo at The New Life Center on the campus of Bethlehem Baptist Church, offering 7,000 square feet of opportunity for shoppers to have a wonderful and interactive experience with convenient and easy to access parking. The event is inside and will take place come rain or shine.



There will be hourly door prizes for shoppers. Come out and learn about the great products and services being offered by African-American-owned businesses in northwest Ohio.

Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm opening day | 11500 Obee Road | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

There’s no season like the Christmas season. And the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm says there’s no better family tradition than cutting your own Christmas tree. The farm has thousands of trees, so you can bring your family and pick out your perfect one for your holiday celebrations.

Farm employees will cut, shake and load your tree for you. Hot chocolate, wagon rides and hot dogs are available for free on weekends with the purchase of a tree.



The Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm 2019 Season runs through Dec. 14:

Hours are Friday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., then Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays: 10 a.m -5 p.m.

Santa arrives at Shops at Fallen Timbers | 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

The Shops at Fallen Timbers welcomes Santa to town with a Magical Arrival Event. Families can enjoy character appearances, music and dancing, face painting and balloon animals, a bounce house, and the evening will end with bringing Santa down Main Street on a firetruck to enjoy a fireworks spectacular. This event is free and open to the public.

Shops at Fallen Timbers

THE Ohio State University Marching Band Concert | Perrysburg High School | 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The Ohio State Alumni Club of Wood County along with Fox 36 present The Ohio State University Marching Band in concert. TBDBITL will stop in Perrysburg on their way to the Michigan game to perform at the Perrysburg High School Gym at 7:30 p.m. Seating is general admission and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.



Tickets are available at: https://tinyurl.com/PerrysburgOSUMBConcert. Adult tickets are $20 and children's tickets are $15. Tickets are emailed to you once purchased. You can either print your ticket or have the email with your ticket ready. Either can be scanned at the gym door to enter the concert.



All proceeds benefit the OSU Alumni Club Endowed Scholarship Funds and the Ohio State University Marching Band.

SATURDAY

Holiday Light Parade and Holiday Hustle 5K | uptown Maumee | 6 p.m.

This year marks the 16th annual Holiday Light Parade and Holiday Hustle 5K in uptown Maumee.

Runners and walkers dress in holiday garb to either run a 5K race or enjoy a 1.5-mile fun walk. Proceeds from the event benefit the Maumee Senior Center. After the race, dozens of area businesses and organizations take part in the holiday light parade, which is one of the area’s only lighted nighttime parade. Thousands will descend on uptown Maumee to attend what has become for many, a beautiful holiday tradition.

NEW THIS YEAR: At the suggestion of the Maumee Police Division, the routes for both the parade and the 5K race, have been changed.

Holiday Light Parade: Lighted floats and walking groups will line up along the six-block stretch of West William Street. The parade will then step off from the Maumee Indoor Theater and proceed southbound down Conant Street toward the river before turning right onto Broadway Street to disperse.

Holiday Hustle 5K: Runners and walkers taking part in the 5K Holiday Hustle and Fun Walk, which precedes the parade, will start at the Maumee Indoor Theater and run down Conant Street to West Wayne Street before circling back to the theater.

Maumee Uptown Business Association

Tours de Noel | Old West End | Saturday 4:30 p.m.; Sunday noon-7 p.m.

The Tours de Noel return for its 31st year in Toledo's Old West End. Featuring five houses decorated for the holidays, the tour offers many activities and sights for those who attend.

The weekend will be kicked off on Saturday at the corner of Robinwood and Bancroft with the lighting of the Old West End Commons Park Tree and Gazebo. Santa will arrive at 4:30 p.m. and the tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Free refreshments and cookies will be available.

The tours and main events begin on Sunday from noon until 7 p.m. Five houses and two churches are part of this year's tour.

For those looking to shop, the First Congregational Church will be offering a wide variety of items to purchase. The church will also serve lunch from noon to 6:30 p.m.

Old West End

Sauder Village Tree Lighting Ceremony | Sauder Village, Archbold | 6-9 p.m.



Sauder Village will celebrate the first ever lighting of the Christmas Tree on Main Street on Saturday,. Take a step back in time to enjoy Christmas as it was during the 1920s in Ohio. In addition to the tree lighting event, guests can visit select buildings on the 1920s Main Street to mail a letter to Santa, make an ornament, meet some farm animals and enjoy cookies and hot cocoa. Carolers will share festive Christmas music as Santa arrives. Guests can even take an evening train ride with Old Saint Nick. Admission is $5/person or $10 per family. Free for Sauder Village members.

SUNDAY

Holiday Craft Market | Maumee Bay State Park | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Shop for unique handmade crafts, holiday shopping, gifts, while enjoying concessions at Maumee Bay State Park. Lunch is also available at the Water's Edge restaurant and discounted overnight rates are available.

TubaChristmas | Toledo Museum of Art | 1:30-2:30 p.m.

TubaChristmas is a music concert held in cities worldwide that celebrates those who play, teach and compose music for instruments in the tuba family. Come out to the Toledo Museum of Art and hear Christmas carols in four-part bass-heavy harmony. Merry TubaChristmas is presented by The University of Toledo Department of Music & Toledo Museum of Art.



The first TubaChristmas was held December 22, 1974 in the ice skating rink at New York City’s Rockefeller Center. More than 300 musicians played that day beginning the holiday tradition. This year, TubaChristmas concerts will be presented in over 300 cities throughout the United States and several foreign countries.



Every TubaChristmas performance features traditional Christmas carols especially arranged by American composer Alec Wilder. Through Wilder, TubaChristmas concerts pay grateful tribute to composers who have embraced these noble instruments with solo and ensemble compositions. The warm, rich organ-like sound of the tuba-euphonium choir has won the ears and hearts of every audience. It is no wonder that TubaChristmas has become an established Christmas tradition in cities throughout the world.

Paint the Glass City Red benefit for World AIDS Day | Georgjz | 8 p.m.

Georgjz 419 is hosting Paint the Glass City Red to benefit Worlds AIDS Day 2019 efforts. In addition to shows at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., there will be free and confidential HIV testing with MPowerment. Raffles, auctions and entertainer tips will benefit World AIDS Day 2019.

Georgjz 419

