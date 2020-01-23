TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend in the 419 has so many unique opportunities for fun! Maybe you're interested in taking a wine and painting class with a twist? Maybe taking a winter cooking class to escape the cold? Whatever your pleasure, Go 419 has got you covered.

THURSDAY

Wine and Food Pairing with We Serve. Coffee | Gillig Winery | 6 - 8 p.m.

Wine, coffee and a five-course dinner -- sounds like a perfect Thursday night to us! Head on down to Findlay and get your weekend eve started out right.

This is all happening at Gillig Winery, and their delicious wines will be paired with food from We Serve along with coffee carefully selected.

This wonderful evening can be enjoyed by wine club members for $20 and $25 for non-members. Call (419) 408-3230 to sign up!

FRIDAY

55th Camp & Travel Regional RV Show | SeaGate Convention Centre | 10 a.m.

You may not be thinking about camping yet, but why not start planning ahead? This weekend is the 55th Camp & Travel Regional RV Show and it is being held right in downtown Toledo. Starting Friday morning, come browse over 100 RVs, plus RV accessories, campgrounds and much more.

Schedule is as follows:

Friday - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

You can learn more here.

Paint with a Penguin | Toledo Zoo | 7 - 10 p.m.

All right animal lovers, Friday night at the Zoo is holding a unique take on the wine and painting class - featuring expertise from their African Penguin artists in residence. Along with this penguin-filled paint class, enjoy a mix of wines and hors d’oeuvres in the great hall of the ProMedica Museum of Natural History.

You can get tickets here; they're $75 per person for zoo members and $85 per person for non-members. Parking is complimentary in the Broadway lot. An admission attendant at the Broadway entrance will collect tickets, process will-calls and direct guests to the museum. Zoo entrance will open 15 minutes before event start time.

Make sure to bring your ID - this event is for those 21 and older. All reservations are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Rocket for Alopecia | Brandywine Country Club | 7 p.m.

Toledo is bringing awareness and support to those affected by Alopecia Areata, an autoimmune disorder of minimal to severe hair loss impacting more than 6.8 million people in the U.S. The Toledo chapter of the National Alopecia Areata Foundation has teamed up with Brandywine Country Club and the University of Toledo Men's Basketball family in honoring and celebrating the courage and strength of those directly affected, and their family and friends.

Friday night kicks off with an evening of music, drinks, dancing, and a live auction at Brandywine Country Club. The fun continues on Saturday night with a UT vs BG Men's Basketball game, starting at 7 p.m.

You can get info and tickets here.

SATURDAY

Taproom Yoga: On a Mission | Findlay Brewing Co. | 9:45 - 11 a.m.

Wake up and relax on Saturday morning with yoga in the taproom - and all for a good cause! All proceeds are going to Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County.

It's $15 per person and that includes a beer or beverage. Advance registration is encouraged and you can do that here.

Pints for Pits and Pittens | Sidelines | 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

All day Saturday, you can eat, drink, and support the Lucas County Pit Crew! Head on out to Sidelines on Mellwood Avenue, because they will be donating 20% of all proceeds Saturday to help the shelter animals. The Pit Crew will be there 4-8 p.m. and make sure to mention you're there to support the crew!

How to Meal Prep Workshop | Sip Coffee | 1:30 - 3 p.m.

Struggling to stay on track with your health goals? Meal-prepping can help, so come to Sip Coffee on Saturday afternoon for a workshop to learn some strategies to help get you started! Participants will receive a digital bundle of free resources at the end of the workshop.

The cost is $15 per person, and you can get your tickets here.

SUNDAY

Winter Cooking Class | Evans Street Station | 1 - 3 p.m.

Trying to stay warm this weekend? Head to Evans Street Station in Tecumseh for one of their legendary cooking classes! Chef Joe is preparing four dishes that showcase seasonal ingredients, sharing recipes and expertise for you to take home and apply in your own kitchen. $75 covers all four courses plus wine and beer.

You can make your reservations by calling 517-424-5555.

