Go 419: Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

St. Patrick's Day may have passed, but you can keep the party going this weekend in the 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — March is breezing right past us, so slow down and enjoy this weekend in the 419.

FRIDAY

Classic Movie Night | Hancock Historical Museum | 7 - 10 p.m.

Move movie night from your couch to the Hancock Historical Museum on Friday. The museum is hosting socially distanced classic movie nights and the movie they will be featuring this time will be "Top Hat," starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

This will be FREE and popcorn and refreshments will be provided. Before and after the movie, you will get the chance to discuss any historical information. Call 419-423-4433 to reserve a spot.

SATURDAY

BG Flea Market | Wood County Fairgrounds | 9 a.m. - Sunday 3 p.m.

If you love browsing for hidden gems, then head over to Bowling Green this weekend for their flea market. There will be hundreds of tables set up in two buildings, so there's no shortage of goods for you to check out.

There will be free parking and admissions and possible outdoor vendors, pending weather.

2021 St. Paddy's Day 5k Run/Walk | Downtown Tiffin | 10 a.m. - NOON

Grab your green garb and get running Saturday in downtown Tiffin! The 6th annual St. Paddy's Day 5k Run/Walk begins at 10 a.m. at Calvert High School. You will need to register and pick up your t-shirts beforehand, as there is no check-in the day of. You also have the option to run the race virtually, which means signing up and running on your own time.

Costumes are encouraged and expect a speedy leprechaun in the race along with you! Learn more and sign-up here.

Toledo Fine Art Fair | SeaGate Convention Centre | 11 a.m. - Sunday 2 p.m.

Art lovers, downtown in the Glass City is for YOU this weekend. At the SeaGate Convention Centre on Saturday and Sunday you can come check out and shop some amazing works of art in various mediums including sculptures, photography, jewelry, and more!

Admission is $5, learn more about the fair over here.

Teddy Bear Care Fair | Toledo Zoo | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Is your child's favorite teddy in need of a little TLC? Saturday the Toledo Zoo is hosting a Teddy Bear Care Fair to help fix up your stuffed bears and get a chance to learn about real ones!

Get that old teddy bear patched up and after experience the many fun and informative activities. Check out all the details here.

TOPS Shamrock Scavenger Hunt | Olander Park | NOON - 2 p.m.

Spend the first day of spring outdoors at Olander Park. Saturday you can head out and participate in the Shamrock Scavenger Hunt. Check-in at the Nederhouser Community Hall front porch between noon and 2 p.m. and get all the clues to find 10 shamrocks throughout the park. Find them all and return to the hall for a golden prize, everyone will receive a good bag filled with chocolate and free swim and boat passes.

This is totally FREE and you can sign-up here.

St. Patrick's Day Party | The Kelley's Island Wine Co. | 1 - 9 p.m.

Maybe you didn't get to celebrate as much as you wanted to this year for St.Paddy's day since it was in the middle of the week but you still have a chance to taste that green beer still! Get on the Ferry over to Kelley's Island, where the party is going on all day. The Wine Co. will be serving up plenty of that green beer we love for this holiday and their famous Reuben Pizza.

Expect a day full of St. Paddy's Day fun with different party favors, pull tabs, and all things green.

Easter Egg Hunt | YMCA Toledo | 3 p.m.

Our next big holiday is Easter and your kids can begin enjoying the festivities early! Members of the YMCA, this fun Easter Egg Hunt is FREE to you and is also featuring different craft activities, prizes, and of course CANDY.

There are multiple times and you can sign-up here.

Kayak Rescues Pool Class | University of Toledo Rec Center | 3 - 6 p.m.

Summer will be beginning soon and I'm sure you will want to spend a lot of it outdoors! If you want to try kayaking this summer, it may be helpful to learn some safety skills and help build your confidence and this workshop being held at UT will help you with that. Metroparks Toledo's certified American Canoe Association instructors will guide you through all the basics in a safe environment.

Everything you need is provided and the workshop is $40. You can register for it over here.

SUNDAY

Arts & Crafts | Maumee Bay Brewing Co. | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday things are getting a little crafty at Maumee Bay Brewing Co. If you love craft beer and crafts, you can get a little taste of both with their first-ever craft show. Come browse tons of locally-made goods and of course have a beer while you're there. With Mother's Day right around the corner, this is your perfect opportunity to find something for mom.

Virtual Public Glassblowing Demonstration | Virtual | time

See this incredible medium in action live and virtually this weekend. You might not be able to go see it in person, but you can still see the creation of glassworks at the art museum, while at home.