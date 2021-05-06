Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend | May 7 - 9

This weekend is for mom, celebrate that special woman and Go 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on May 1.

This will be a great weekend to get out and explore the 419. There's an art walk in Findlay, a chocolate walk in Tiffin and, of course, plenty of ways to celebrate mom.

FRIDAY

Art Walk | Downtown Findlay | 5 p.m.

Start your weekend off on a beautiful note in Findlay at the Art Walk.

Twice a year, in May and Nov., on the first Friday of the month the city hosts the Art Walk -- a fun event full of art and local culture.

You can get started at 5 p.m. downtown or using the virtual option, so even if you're not comfortable with the idea of crowd, you can enjoy!

Stop by various local shops downtown, which will all feature different artworks and mediums, great deals and more.



Check the Art Walk website for the full list of each event and what you can expect by clicking here.

Toledo Jeep Fest Hype Bash | Yark Jeep | 5 p.m.

Toledo is Jeep country and you can get hyped up at the Yark Jeep Hype Bash Friday night.

Jeep Fest is coming in Aug. and you can get your engines revving for all things Jeep now, with this FREE and family-friendly event.

Friday night you can head out to Yark on West Central Ave. and enjoy entertainment by Q105 Toledo, different vendors, awesome food trucks and of course the new Jeep lineup.

Adrian First Friday Celebrate your Culture | Downtown Adrian | 5 p.m.

It's the first Friday in May and that's cause for celebration!

Downtown Adrian is where the party's at, so head on down at 5 p.m. to enjoy live entertainment, great deals in some local shops and the Adrian Cruise-In car Show.

First Friday Petals and Pedals | Red Bird Arts District |

The Red Bird Art District is known for its First Friday celebrations and this month's theme is "Petals and Pedals."

May is National Bike Month, so pedal down to downtown Sylvania to ring in the first Friday of May. There's plenty of art, food, and fun, so don't miss out.

SATURDAY

16th Annual Lilac Festival and Street Fair | Defiance | 10 a.m.

An annual tradition is back this weekend in the streets of downtown Defiance. This will the 16th year Defiance will be hosting their Lilac Festival, which is the community's largest art and crafts fair.

During the festival, you can expect great craft vendors, amazing and unique food, plenty of kid's activities, and a 5k race.

This event is totally FREE and located on Clinton Street.

Fun fact: the lilac is actually the official flower for Defiance!

2021 Downtown Tiffin Chocolate Walk | Downtown Tiffin | 10 a.m.

A delicious tradition is being held this Saturday in Tiffin.

More than 25 local businesses downtown are participating in the Chocolate Walk. Buy your tickets and then take a stroll through Tiffin and visit each of these businesses for a sweet treat.

Tickets are $25, learn more and get your tickets here.

Trail Rx: Evening Stroll | Westwinds Metropark | 7 - 8 p.m.

There's nothing like spending time in nature and a trip to one of the Toledo Metroparks is just what the doctor ordered! Saturday evening at the Westwinds Metropark you can go on a guided hike, which is perfect even if you're a beginner.

This program is FREE but you do need to register, and you can do that here.

SUNDAY

Mother's Day Brunch | Brandywine Country Club | 10 a.m.

Mom has been with you through everything and Sunday is her day. Treat her to a delicious brunch at Brandywine. This is gourmet and all-you-can-eat, so make sure mama is hungry!

The menu is featuring ham, short ribs, salmon, pasta, mashed potatoes, cheesy potatoes, mac and cheese, steamed vegetables, side salad, rolls, scrambled eggs, french toast, bacon, sausage links, home fries, fruit, pasta salad and desserts.

Pricing for this event is $24.99 for adults, $7.50 for ages 6-11 and 5 and under is FREE.

Call 419-865-2393 to make your reservations.

Mother's Day Brunch | Toledo Club | 11 a.m.

Treat mom to a little breakfast and bubbly over at the Toledo Club. Beginning at 11 a.m., they are hosting their Mother's Day Brunch to help you treat mom like the queen she is.

Seating will be until 1 p.m. and will be socially distanced. You can call 419-243-2200 to make your reservations.





Mother's Day Food Truck Rally | Sylvania | 1 p.m.

Mom works so hard and maybe just wants to keep it low-key on Mother's Day. You'll still want to treat her, so if a fancy brunch isn't her thing, maybe some food truck grub is more her style.

Over in Sylvania on Erie Street, take mom to the Mother's Day Food Truck Rally. There, you and mom will have a bunch of options for a great lunch. They will also have flower vendors there, so pick up some flowers for mom while you're at it.

Tree Climbing: Mother's Day Climb | Toledo Botanical Garden | 2 - 3:30 p.m.

Is mom feeling a little adventurous this Mother's Day?

Then the Toledo Botanical Garden has what mom needs. Sunday, you can take her on a Mother's Day Tree Climb at the Metropark.

For $25 per person, you will get the chance to scale "Loki," the park's big Sycamore tree.