What the Fried Rice brings high-quality meals to a fast-casual setting

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Picture this: you just finished working, running your errands, you need food and you need it now. But, fast food is the last thing you want to eat and supporting local is kind of your thing.

Northwood's What the Fried Rice checks all your boxes.

The locally-owned fast-casual restaurant specializes in - you guessed it - fried rice, but it's so much more than that. You can create your own meal from the shop's carefully curated list of ingredients, so you know you will be getting exactly what you want.

Choose from shrimp, bacon, beef, tofu and more for your protein and sit it on a bed of rice (including cauliflower rice) or noodles, toss in as many veggies as your heart desires and cover it one of WTF-R's classic sauces.

If your brain is done at the end of the day and you don't want to think about what to pile on your plate, there are plenty of entrees made "their way" to choose from.

If you are looking for a bit of a kick, the Firecracker is right up your alley; covered in a spicy homemade sauce, cabbage, carrots, green peppers, jalapeños, along with white and green onions, you'll get enough for at least two meals.

If you are seeking a milder flavor, the Pad Thai is a classic treat; the noodles are cooked to perfection and spice can be added only if you want it.

For pickier eaters, there are a number of crowd-pleasing standbys, including everyone's favorite: sweet and sour chicken.

Even the bubble teas can be curated to your specific tastes, choosing from a variety of teas or even a smoothie and down to the "poppies" themselves, you call the shots every step of the way.

The staff goes above and beyond to make sure you get what you are looking for as well. If you have dietary needs or restrictions, they are more than willing to work with you to find solutions and make adjustments when possible.

The restaurant seems to have struck the perfect balance between efficiency and hospitality.

