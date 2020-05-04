COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | April 5 - End of one chapter, beginning of another

If anyone had told me that I would be quarantined at home during my Spring Break due to a pandemic outbreak, there is no way I would have ever believed them. It all seems to have happened so fast, from hearing about the first case in China to the entirety of the United States descending into pandemonium. Much has changed over the past two weeks. I remember when we first received an email from Bowling Green State University notifying us that school would not resume in person-classes until April 6th. Little did we know that we would be receiving another email a couple of days later letting us know that the university will switch to online classes until the end of the semester.

At first I was glad that I won’t have to go to some of my classes, but when I thought more about it, I realized how difficult it was going to be. Having never taken online classes, besides one or two introductory courses, I found myself feeling intimidated and worried about how this might affect my grades. Unfortunately some of my classes are more hands-on and require certain equipment and programs only available on campus. Our professors have been great about trying to find other alternatives and books to teach us the materials, but I do feel like I am not going to be getting the same quality of education as those who have taken these courses prior to the pandemic. Some students are also trying to find alternatives, a petition has been made to switch all classes to pass/fail, as many students might not do well with online classes. I have signed it in hopes that it will go through, that way the transition will not affect our GPA and we won’t be penalized for something out of our control.

Another issue I face is that I am a graduating senior, so this semester mattered a lot to me and many other students in my situation. I have talked to a lot of my friends regarding this and I can say that most of us feel the same way: this was definitely not how we imagined our last semester would be. Not only might this affect us academically, but we won’t get the chance to say goodbye to our friends or spend more than half a semester with them. It kind of feels like this semester was cut off a little too soon, however, we also understand that it’s something out of our hands and the severity of the situation. Unfortunately, our graduation ceremony was also postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, so I’m not sure when things will go back to normal or when the ceremony will be held. I hope that things start to calm down by summer or that the virus won’t be so aggressive so we, too, can get a chance to celebrate our accomplishments.

~ Angie Rafaat

