COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | April 5 - End of one chapter, beginning of another
WTOL 11's interns give a look into what the coronavirus means to them and their futures.
Author: WTOL Newsroom
Published: 3:43 PM EDT April 5, 2020
Updated: 3:43 PM EDT April 5, 2020
CHAPTER 1
CHAPTER 2
CHAPTER 3
TOLEDO, Ohio —


News of the Day:

U.S. Total Cases: 328,861 

Ohio Total Cases: 4,043

Michigan Total Cases: 14,142 

New York Total Cases: 122,596

COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | April 5 - End of one chapter, beginning of another

The Last Semester

If anyone had told me that I would be quarantined at home during my Spring Break due to a pandemic outbreak, there is no way I would have ever believed them. It all seems to have happened so fast, from hearing about the first case in China to the entirety of the United States descending into pandemonium. Much has changed over the past two weeks. I remember when we first received an email from Bowling Green State University notifying us that school would not resume in person-classes until April 6th. Little did we know that we would be receiving another email a couple of days later letting us know that the university will switch to online classes until the end of the semester.

At first I was glad that I won’t have to go to some of my classes, but when I thought more about it, I realized how difficult it was going to be. Having never taken online classes, besides one or two introductory courses, I found myself feeling intimidated and worried about how this might affect my grades. Unfortunately some of my classes are more hands-on and require certain equipment and programs only available on campus. Our professors have been great about trying to find other alternatives and books to teach us the materials, but I do feel like I am not going to be getting the same quality of education as those who have taken these courses prior to the pandemic. Some students are also trying to find alternatives, a petition has been made to switch all classes to pass/fail, as many students might not do well with online classes. I have signed it in hopes that it will go through, that way the transition will not affect our GPA and we won’t be penalized for something out of our control.

Another issue I face is that I am a graduating senior, so this semester mattered a lot to me and many other students in my situation. I have talked to a lot of my friends regarding this and I can say that most of us feel the same way: this was definitely not how we imagined our last semester would be. Not only might this affect us academically, but we won’t get the chance to say goodbye to our friends or spend more than half a semester with them. It kind of feels like this semester was cut off a little too soon, however, we also understand that it’s something out of our hands and the severity of the situation. Unfortunately, our graduation ceremony was also postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, so I’m not sure when things will go back to normal or when the ceremony will be held. I hope that things start to calm down by summer or that the virus won’t be so aggressive so we, too, can get a chance to celebrate our accomplishments.

~ Angie Rafaat

Being Productive during COVID-19

I decided I need a plan.

With the social distancing guidance by the government being extended until the end of April now, I realize I need to do more with my time....because this may last a while. Tonight I sat down and chose what I was going to accomplish this week. Standard things that have seemed to get lost in procrastination and social media.

On the list I have my work, my emails that need to be sent, the calls I need to make (for business and to family/friends I am missing), meals I will cook and the amount of time I will dedicate to moving my body.

See, this virus has taken control of our lives for the time being. Of course it stinks, but this is a time that we can optimize and make the most of. Where we can better our skills or catch up on needed sleep. For once, our world has little structure, but many restrictions. That is something we may never see again. But I refuse to let this virus beat me down, and instead let it lift me up into doing things I may not have had the time to do.

I am grateful I am healthy and so is my family. I am ready for this all to end, but I promise to myself that I will make the most of it.

~ Haley Weis

The Impact on a Senior Year

With the recent knowledge of the extended time of social distancing, it is now starting to really scare me as far as long term.

Being a senior in college who is in my last semester, it really put a damper on my senior year. I am going to school to become a journalist one day so it is truly interesting to watch history unfold right in front of my own eyes. The most impactful thing that I have learned from this social distancing is how much I took for granted being able to go out into the world, go to the stores, hang out with friends and being around my family.

Now that the extension has since been moved until April 30th, I realized that it is time to think outside of my normal realm. I am trying to apply for jobs, finish school, look for a place after school, and keep myself afloat. All of these like many others in their senior year are experiencing the same thing as those that are out of college and providing for a family.

During this time I am learning to have a better outlook on life, be more appreciative for the little things, and realize that there is someone out there who is struggling more than I am. I am so thankful for the technology I have as it is making stay away from family and friends just a little bit easier. I have to say I have never had a true appreciation for my "normal life" as I do now.

~ Lauren Salkiewicz

