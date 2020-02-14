You may not be a big fan of Valentine's Day - or it might be your favorite holiday of the year.

Either way, here is a list of deals you can score on Feb. 14 that you'll love just as much as getting that half-priced chocolate on Feb. 15, according to Retail Me Not.

Get a Baeby back rib bouquet from Boston Market for $30

Chick-fil-A is offering heart-shaped nuggets and cookies

Jet's Pizza is offering heart-shaped pizza, Jet's bread and cinnamon sticks using the code LOVE for pizza, BEMINE for the Jet's bread and SWEET for the cinnamon sticks for online orders while supplies last

Dairy Queen is introducing heart-shaped Double Fudge Cookie Dough TreatHeart cakes, the same flavor as their Blizzard of the month

Doughnut fans can score a half-dozen doughnuts and free delivery from Dunkin when you order through the Grub-Hub app with a $10 order. This deal is good for Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.

At Qdoba, all you have to do to get a free Valentine's dinner is buy a meal and share a kiss to score another meal free. This deal is only valid Feb. 14.

Get a buy-one-get-one heart shaped pretzel from Auntie Anne's in-store on Feb. 14 using the Pretzel Perks app

bd's Mongolian Grill is offering its red deep-fried Oreos served with hot fudge for $5. You can score this on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15

Get a free medium sub Firehouse Subs with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and a drink after 4 p.m. on Feb. 14

All Golden Corral restaurants will be serving Prime Rib and Butterfly Shrimp on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 as part of their endless dinner buffet

Bring a photo of your ex to shred at Hooters and score a buy-one-get-one deal fro ten-piece boneless wings

If one heart-shaped pizza isn't enough, get one from Hungry Howie's on Feb. 14 with your choice of one topping

TARTA is also offering free rides on Feb. 14 in honor of Ohio Loves Transit Day, which applies to the fixed line and TARPS services only, not Call A Ride.