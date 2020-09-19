Waterville folk trio Oliver Hazard to headline first ever Fifth Third Field concert

The Mud Hens may not be playing, but the 'boys of strummer' will. Waterville trio Oliver Hazard will headline Fifth Third Field's first ever concert on Sept. 24.

Oliver Hazard is a trio indie-folk band whose music is a ramshackle of uprooted folk stomp, mixed with classic Americana spirit and humble folk tradition.

Oliver Hazard has performed at national music festivals such as Bonnaroo and Americanafest and played to a sold-out crowd last summer at the Holy Toledo! 'Rooftop Sessions' in Hensville.

This one-night-only live concert event at Fifth Third Field will be the first socially distanced concert to be held in Toledo. The outfield will be divided into individual square pods that can accommodate up to eight guests. Each pod will have a 10-foot safe path surrounding all sides. Socially distanced seating is also available along the first base side of the seating bowl.

With current safety measures in place, the maximum capacity for the event will be limited.

Tickets must be purchased in advance as tickets will not be available at the gate.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.mudhens.com or by calling 419-725-4367 and selecting 0.