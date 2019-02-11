TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Walleye are back at the Huntington Center for the first time this season as they take on the Florida Everblades Saturday and the Fort Wayne Komets Sunday.

And hockey lovers everywhere are used to seeing their favorite players take their swings on the ice, whether it's at the puck ... or at each other.

But this weekend the Toledo Walleye are giving fans a chance to take a swing at things all in the name of charity.

For the first time, the Fish are hosting a "Krush the Car for Charity" event to get fans ready for the rivalry game against Fort Wayne Komets.

Cherry Picked Auto Parts donated an old van to the team and graffiti/tattoo artist Tony Touch transformed it into piece of art that will later be demolished by fans with a sledgehammer.

Fans will be amused by the "digs" on the van, including former Walleye A.J. Jenks' new number, and a reminder of when the Komets hung their banner upside down.

Swings are $10 each and $20 for three.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Walleye Wishing Well and the Lucas County Canine Care and Control. LC4 was the charity chosen by Walleye Fanatics.

All the action will take place Sunday at 5:15 p.m. just in time for the game.

