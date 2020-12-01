TOLEDO, Ohio — The Victory Center is hosting its 13th Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show to raise funds to offer free support services and programs for cancer patients and their caregivers in our community.

The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 14 at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons in Perrysburg. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the fashion show begins at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $75.

Max Boyle, a finalist on the popular reality show The Voice, will be performing in the event.

Former long-time WTOL Anchor Chrys Peterson will emcee the event for the 11th time. Dan Cummins and Kristi Leigh will also participate as models.

This year's theme is Rockin’ in Ruby.

The Victory Center

The Victory Center, which has 41 members, is one of the nonprofits WTOL chose to benefit from the TEGNA Foundation grant.

The featured boutiques are Atlas Bridal Shop, Blue by Atlas, Bowinkles, Chico’s Franklin Park, J Jill at Levis Commons, Kids Klothesline, Ragazza, Shimmery Belle Boutique in Levis Commons, Sofia Lustig, Sofi Stella and V Collection.