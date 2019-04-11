TOLEDO, Ohio — SkyZone is honoring veterans and military personnel with a free jump on Nov. 4!

Normally closed on Mondays, SkyZone is offering a free jump time and free SkySocks for all veterans, military personnel and their families.

Each family is allowed a maximum of four tickets during the deal, which is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

SkyZone says jump time will be offered at the time of every hour beginning at 5 p.m., with each family given one hour of jump time per person.

Those who wish to free jump must show a valid military ID at check-in, which will begin 30 minutes prior to the scheduled jump time.

Valid waivers are required for all jumpers.

Register and confirm your tickets here.