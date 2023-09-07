'It's a great community': Toledo Rockets home opener kicks off Saturday | Go 419

University of Toledo leadership have made changes to the gameday experience for fans for the 2023 season.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Can you feel it in the air?

Football is back in T-town with the University of Toledo home opener Saturday when the defending MAC champion Toledo Rockets return to the gridiron on their home field inside the Glass Bowl.

The university has worked to improve the fan experience this season, hoping to draw in students, alumni and fans from across the region.

"When there are a lot of people here, there's nothing like it. It's a nice way to support our team and our University," University of Toledo president Gregory Postel said.

Along with new chair backs and concession options, UToledo officials said they wanted to make sure younger fans can have a great time before and during the game.

"[We'll have a] ton of inflatables and kids games," Athletic Director Bryan Blair said. "We're actually doing youth clinics in various sports on the field pre-game."

After a successful student tailgating experience at a home game last year, UToledo will host a student tailgate in lot D on the south end of the stadium for every home game this season.

"The students are now right at the south end, right south of the stadium, and they'll be able to walk right in from that tailgate into the student section," Blair said.

University Leaders know the atmosphere created by the fans in the stands is just as important to the outcome of a game as Coach Candle's pre-game speech.

For that reason, school officials, organizers and athletes alike want as many Rocket supporters in these seats of the Glass Bowl as possible.

"It's a great community, it's a perfect stadium for that," Bruce Gradowski said. Gradowski is a UToledo Hall of Fame quarterback and former professional football player.

Gradowski said he takes a glass - bowl, that is - full approach.

"The fans have been awesome, you know," he said. "Why not continue to fill this Glass Bowl up?"

The Rockets kickoff against Texas Southern this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.