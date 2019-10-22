TOLEDO, Ohio — Your child can learn a basic skill like bookbinding their own personal journal. Saturday mornings, The University of Toledo Department of Art is offering workshops to kids.
October 26 – Sewing: Halloween Mask
November 2 – Crocheting: Fall Hat
November 23 – Woodburning: Keepsake Box
December 14 – Bookbinding: Personal Journal
Lots of templates and designs are provided to get your child started on their own unique creation.
Each workshop is from 9 a.m. to Noon on the date it is held.
The cost is $35 per workshop and includes all supplies and tools needed to complete the project.
The workshops are for kids ages 8-13 years old.
