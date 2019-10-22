TOLEDO, Ohio — Your child can learn a basic skill like bookbinding their own personal journal. Saturday mornings, The University of Toledo Department of Art is offering workshops to kids.

October 26 – Sewing: Halloween Mask

November 2 – Crocheting: Fall Hat

November 23 – Woodburning: Keepsake Box

December 14 – Bookbinding: Personal Journal

Lots of templates and designs are provided to get your child started on their own unique creation.

Each workshop is from 9 a.m. to Noon on the date it is held.

The cost is $35 per workshop and includes all supplies and tools needed to complete the project.

The workshops are for kids ages 8-13 years old.

For more information, click here.

MORE FROM WTOL:

‘Education was my only way out’: Gay teen escapes toxic home, creates LGBT scholarship

Perrysburg Schools facing $7 million deficit if levy fails

Ohio student launches nonprofit to bring books to inmates