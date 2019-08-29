TOLEDO, Ohio — If you missed the temporary exhibit "Disasters of the Deep: Underwater Photography of Great Lakes Shipwrecks" at the National Museum of the Great Lakes, don't worry; the museum is extending the exhibit until Sept. 2, with union members and retirees receiving free admission on Labor Day in recognition of labor organizations!

"Disasters of the Deep" features the work of ten underwater photographers covering shipwrecks across all five of the great lakes.

The museum says the exhibit, with more than 130 images, is designed to make the viewer feel like they are underwater.

"The public's response to this temporary exhibit has been extraordinary," said Christopher Gillcrist, executive director of the museum. "We hope by extending its run through Monday, we are able to offer one more chance for guests to take in its powerful underwater scenes."

Union members and retirees, remember to bring proper identification to receive free admission!

Other ticket prices:

Adults (18-64): Museum & Ship - $15.00/Museum Only - $11.00

Seniors (65+): Museum & Ship - $14.00/Museum Only - $10.00

Youth (6-17): Museum & Ship - $12.00/Museum Only - $8.00

FREE – Children 5 and under

FREE – GLHS/NMGL Members

The museum's Labor Day hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.