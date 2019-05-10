GIBSONBURG, Ohio — October is here! And on Sunday, the folks at White Star Quarry are literally diving into one of everyone's favorite fall activities.

If you've ever wanted to put those scuba lessons to good use, the quarry's annual "Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest" is the perfect chance to take the plunge.

"It's really fun. I've been doing it for about two years," Olivia Synowiec said. "It's a fun way to go diving with a bunch of people."

The event is exactly what it sounds like: divers will compete to carve the best pumpkin while completely submerged underwater. Once they surface, that's it; the diver has to turn in what they have whether it's done or not!

Everyone who is a registered diver is encouraged to participate. The event is BYOP (bring your own pumpkin) and each pumpkin must be cleaned out and ready to be carved. Participants are required to bring their own tools.

Even if you are not a diver, you can still get in on the action! The day of, you can volunteer as a judge for the spooky underwater creations.

Where there are judges, there have to be prizes! In addition to the goodies given out to the winning pumpkins, there will be coffee, hot chocolate and hot dogs to enjoy.

The event costs $20 per diver. It kicks off at 10 a.m. and pumpkins must be turned in by 1 p.m. for judging.

For more information check out the White Star Quarry website and Facebook page.

