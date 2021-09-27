LIST| Where and when to trick or treat

Times and dates for trick-or-treating in a northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan neighborhood near you!

It’s the Boo-tastic time of year! Dress up as whoever (or whatever) your heart desires and snag some sweets from these trick-or-treat events.

OCTOBER 22

Franklin Park Mall (Trick or Treat for tots) – 12-2 p.m.

OCTOBER 23

Lucas Country Canine Care & Control Trunk or Treat – 2-4 p.m.

Shops at Fallen Timbers ( Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat) - 12-3 p.m.

OCTOBER 28

Defiance – 10/28 6-7:30 p.m.

OCTOBER 30

Bellevue – 5-7 p.m.

Clyde – 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Findlay – 4-6 p.m.

Fostoria – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Norwalk – 5-7 p.m.

Port Clinton ( downtown trick or treat) – 1-3 p.m.

Upper Sandusky – 5-7 p.m.

OCTOBER 31

Elmore – 6-8 p.m.

Fremont – 4-6 p.m.

Gibsonburg - 5-7 p.m.

Green Springs - 6-7 p.m.

Lindsey – 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Napoleon – 6-7:30 p.m.

Oak Harbor – 5:30-6:30 p.m. (downtown); 6-7:30 p.m. (neighborhood)

Ottawa Hills – 6-8 p.m.

Pemberville – 5:30-7 p.m.

Sylvania – 6-7:30 p.m.

Tiffin – 6-8 p.m.

Toledo – 6-8 p.m.

Woodville – 6-8 p.m.