LIST| Where and when to trick or treat

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in October 2019.
It’s the Boo-tastic time of year! Dress up as whoever (or whatever) your heart desires and snag some sweets from these trick-or-treat events.
OCTOBER 22
Franklin Park Mall (Trick or Treat for tots) – 12-2 p.m.
OCTOBER 23
Lucas Country Canine Care & Control Trunk or Treat – 2-4 p.m.
Shops at Fallen Timbers ( Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat) - 12-3 p.m.
OCTOBER 28
Defiance – 10/28 6-7:30 p.m.
OCTOBER 30
Bellevue – 5-7 p.m.
Clyde – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Findlay – 4-6 p.m.
Fostoria – 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Norwalk – 5-7 p.m.
Port Clinton ( downtown trick or treat) – 1-3 p.m.
Upper Sandusky – 5-7 p.m.
OCTOBER 31
Elmore – 6-8 p.m.
Fremont – 4-6 p.m.
Gibsonburg - 5-7 p.m.
Green Springs - 6-7 p.m.
Lindsey – 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Napoleon – 6-7:30 p.m.
Oak Harbor – 5:30-6:30 p.m. (downtown); 6-7:30 p.m. (neighborhood)
Ottawa Hills – 6-8 p.m.
Pemberville – 5:30-7 p.m.
Sylvania – 6-7:30 p.m.
Tiffin – 6-8 p.m.
Toledo – 6-8 p.m.
Woodville – 6-8 p.m.
Know of a trick-or-treat event that's missing from our list? Send an email to AllWTOLDigitalContent@wtol.com and we'll add it to share with the community!