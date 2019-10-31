TOLEDO, Ohio — If your community canceled tonight's trick or treating - or you just don't want to brave the rainy and windy elements - a free Halloween celebration for kids is taking place at Bass Pro Shops in Rossford.

The giant outdoors shop features crafts, games, a costume parade, participant prizes and trick or treating tonight, with events kicking off at 4 p.m.

The schedule for the Great Pumpkin Celebration, featuring Peanuts characters, for tonight is as follows:

Trick or treating - 4 p.m.

Costume Parade, with first 100 participants receiving a glow in the dark wristband or owl light and the top three costumes win a prize. - 6 p.m.

Free 4 x 6 photo with the Peanuts Gang (plus a free squeezable Jack-O-Lantern to first 150 to get pictures taken) - 4-8 p.m.

Halloween Ring Toss Game with a Prize - 4-8 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops in Rossford is located at 10000 Bass Pro Blvd.

Communities that have rescheduled tonight's trick or treat times are:

Custar is now Friday from 6-7:30 p.m.

Upper Sandusky is now Saturday from 5-7 p.m.

Port Clinton is now Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

Rossford is now Sunday from 1-2:30 p.m.

Marblehead is now Sunday from 6-8 p.m.

