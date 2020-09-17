Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo This Weekend

Its beginning to feel like fall and this weekend we can Go 419 and get the spooky season started.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fall won't officially start until next week, but you can begin enjoying all things fall this weekend. Maybe stop by a pumpkin patch, try out a corn maze, or head out to Cedar Point. You can't go wrong while you Go 419.

THURSDAY

Half Way Until St. Paddy's Day | Local Thyme | 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

We are all looking forward to fall, but we missed out on all the St.Patrick's Day fun back in Spring. We're half way to next year, but if you don't want to wait- you are not alone! Join Local Thyme in Whitehouse for all the St.Paddy's celebrations including their world famous reubens , a traditional jiggs dinner, and of course GREEN BEER. Thursday will be your chance for a do-over on this year, at least for St.Patrick's Day.

Downtown Tiffin Pizza Party | Downtown Tiffin | 5 - 9 p.m.

Pizza night just got a whole lot more fun! Thursday you can bring the family downtown Tiffin for a city-wide pizza party. All you have to do is purchase $1 tickets and redeem for a slice of pie at one of the participating vendors.

Tickets are available online here or at The Renaissance, Ralph's Joy of Living, Seneca Cleaner's and Simply Susan's. The participating pizza vendors are Clover Club, Domino's Pizza, Heavenly Pizza, Empire @138, Marco's Pizza, Napoli Pizza, and Reino's Pizza & Pasta.

They will also have tents set up the day of the event for you to buy some tickets or pick up the one you bought online. There will be one on the corner of Charlotte & S. Washington and the another will be outside of City Hall.

FRIDAY

Fair Food Drive-Thru | Monroe County Fairgrounds | 11 a.m - 7 p.m.

Fall is fast approaching but there's still a few more chances to get that delicious fair food you love before its too late! This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Monroe you can get all the yummy treats you wait all year for.





Classic Movie Night | Hancock Historical Museum | 7 - 10 p.m.

You can get your weekend started at the Hancock Historical Museum for a socially distanced classic movie night! They will be hosting these movie nights the third Friday of every month and this month's movie is Ball of Fire.

Before and after the movie you can participate in a historical discussion and they will providing popcorn and refreshments. All seating will be socially distanced and you are going to need to wear your mask when not snacking on your popcorn. Seating is limited, so call 419-423-4433 to reserve your spot now!





SATURDAY

Toledo Yoga at Wildwood | Wildwood MetroPark | 9 a.m.

Start Saturday on a relaxing note in one of our incredible MetroParks. Enjoy the peaceful surrounds of Wildwood while practicing yoga all outdoors. This class is open to all experience levels and make sure to bring your own mat.

You can enter and park at the Ward Pavilion, which is the east entrance of Wildwood. Space is limited, so sign up now, right here.

Season Opening | Pumpkin Pete's and Gwen's Gourds | 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

You know autumn is coming when the pumpkin patches start up and Pumpkin Pete's and Gwen's Gourds are opening up for the season! Saturday is their first day and they will be open Fridays 4 - 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sunday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. all the way until Halloween. Opening day will be featuring Collett Coffee Co. so come on out and get your spooky season started with a fall tradition.

The Heritage Vintage Market | Madison St | 10 a.m.

A Tiffin favorite every year is the Heritage Festival that takes place every fall and unfortunately this event has been cancelled due to corona virus but the Heritage Vintage Market will still be taking place this year on Saturday and Sunday. For two days you can shop the best vintage vendors from all over Ohio.

This will be taking place outdoors at Rose Leaf Flowers and you can browse various antiques, home decor, jewelry, and more.

Cedar Point's Tricks and Treats Fall Fest | Cedar Point | 11 a.m.

A Go 419 fall favorite is HalloWeekends at Cedar Point, but this year they're re-imagining it and making modifications. This year it will be a tricks and treats fall fest that will feature amazing food, fun activities, entertainment, seasonal merchandise and more. Trick or treating will also be on the agenda, so kids wear your costumes! Things are a little different but don't miss out on some fun at Cedar Point.

They have some extra sanitation processes and social distancing in place. This will be every Saturday and Sunday until November 1st.

Opening Day of the Corn Maze | Wheeler Farm | 12 - 10 p.m.

Corns mazes are a fun fall activity and Saturday is opening day for the corn maze at Wheeler Farm. From this Saturday to October 31st you can come and explore the maze. The hours will be Fridays 5-10 p.m., Saturdays 12-10 p.m. , and Sundays 12-6 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults, $10 for ages 65 and up plus children ages 4-9 and Free to children under age 4.

A-Maze-ing Doggie Day | Kackleberry Farm | 2 - 4:30 p.m.

You don't have to leave your pup home with your next visit to Kackleberry Farm if you come this Saturday. They have teamed up with the Monroe County Humane Society for this fun, dog-filled weekend! You can bring your dog and enjoy the maze together. You will need to keep Fido on a leash the entire time, bring doggie bags, and make sure your dog is friendly. You can also dress your dog up for a costume contest. Dogs are only welcome for daylight hours and not permitted at night, so plan your visit accordingly.

The Humane Society will be there with an adoption table, in case you're still looking for your new best friend. They are also accepting donations and in need of cat food, milk bones for dogs, non-metal leashes, cat litter, and dog and cat toys.

SUNDAY

Brunch with the Bats | Whitehouse Inn | 10 a.m. - 1p.m.

End your weekend with a creepy twist to Sunday Brunch with Brunch with the Bats at the Whitehouse Inn. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can come enjoy a great brunch and then get to visit with these mysterious creatures from Nature's Nursery and learn more about them. Best part, 20 percent of your bill from brunch will go to Nature's Nursery, to support the bats and other animals they have.